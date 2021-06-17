Today, Satechi is launching the latest addition to its roster of wireless aluminum keyboards with the new X2 offering. Arriving with all of the notable features you’ll find elsewhere in its stable, highlights include USB-C charging, a design that’ll blend right in with rest of your Apple setup, and a new hybrid full-size form factor for space-conscious workstations. Head below for all of the details.

Satechi launches new X2 wireless aluminum keyboard

After seeing a series of its latest keyboards launch at the very beginning of the year, Satechi today is looking to finish the rollout of the refreshed design with a new addition to the lineup. Entering as the Slim X2 Keyboard, the brand’s most recent launch brings with it all of the usual aluminum stylings as well as a pretty impressive list of features.

Serving as something of a stepping stone between the existing X1 and X3 offerings, the X2 Keyboard from Satechi arrives with a similar overall design that’ll blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup. Other staples of the lineup have been carried over, like Bluetooth connectivity that can easily switch between four synced devices as well as USB-C charging and backlit keys.

Where the differences do start to emerge though with the new X2 Keyboard is in the actual design, which delivers a best-of-both worlds between the full-size and ultra-compact offerings from Satechi. It’s still just as thin as the other releases, but enters with a compact form factor that manages to squeeze the number pad into a smaller footprint that we’ve seen from the brand before.

Fittingly for where the Satechi X2 sits among the rest of the keyboard lineup, it enters with a $79.99 retail price tag. With $10 margins on either side to get to the more compact or larger offerings, this provides a good value for those who aren’t quite ready to give up some of the extra keys, but don’t care for the larger profile of the full X3.

Through the end of the week, anyone looking to bring the new debut into their Mac setup will be able to drop the price down to $67.99 thanks to the ongoing Father’s Day sale. Just apply code THANKSDAD at checkout in order to take advantage of the promotion, which is slated to end on June 20.

9to5Toys‘ take:

Satechi might not be mixing things up too much for its latest unveil, but there’s still plenty to like from the more hybrid form factor delivered here. Given how impressed we were in our hands-on review of the recent X1 release, that same sentiment is sure to carry over onto the new Satechi X2 Keyboard.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!