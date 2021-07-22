Score an off-season discount on EGO’s POWER+ 21-inch battery-powered snow blower at $50 off

Acme Tools is offering the EGO POWER+ Dual Port 21-inch Snow Blower for $649 shipped. Note: This is a pre-order promotion. Shipping is slated to happen mid-September. Normally $699, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked and a nice off-season discount. While we’re still square in the middle of summer, winter isn’t that far away. This is a nice way to prep for snowfall that’s on the horizon, as it’ll handle cleaning your driveway and sidewalks without gas and much less noise compared to those powered by fossil fuels. You’ll find that it’s run by two EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries, allowing it to throw snow up to 40 feet. EGO’s gear is well-rated at Amazon.

Prefer more budget-focused solutions? Well, the Snow Joe 21-inch Electric Snow Thrower on Amazon. While it’s not battery-powered like today’s lead deal, you’ll surely enjoy the cash savings available here, given that it costs just $195. The main thing to keep in mind is that this requires an extension cord to work, so that could make it a bit more cumbersome to use.

Of course, for more summer-focused energy-saving deals, you can’t forget that the Greenworks 40V 17-inch electric mower is currently on sale. Right now, it’ll only set you back $238, which is a massive 32% off its normal going rate, making today a great time to pick one up.

More about the EGO Snow Blower:

The new EGO POWER+ Snow Blower delivers the power and performance of gas without the noise, fuss and fumes. Featuring Peak Power technology, it combines the power of any two EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries for the power to clear heavy, wet snow with a throwing distance up to 40 ft. Built with a high-efficiency brushless motor and steel auger, the EGO POWER+ Snow Blower handles what the city snow plow leaves behind with ease; cutting through ice and snow 50% faster*. The EGO POWER+ Snow Blower has the power to handle tough jobs fast without the noise, fuss and fumes of gas.

