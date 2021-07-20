FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Greenworks 40V 17-inch Electric Mower ditches gas and oil this summer at $238 (Save 32%)

Amazon offers the Greenworks 40V 17-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $237.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $300, it normally sells for as much as $350 with today’s offer marking the second-best price of the year, dropping to the lowest since April, and saving you 32% overall. If you’re still relying on gas and oil to handle the yard care rountine, today’s discount is finally here to change that. This Greenworks 40V mower arrives with a 17-inch cutting deck and pairs with a 4Ah battery to provide 60 minutes of cutting per charge. A 2-in-1 design completes the package, allowing it to handle bagging or mulching. Over 3,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Considering most comparable models to the lead deal go for closer to $350 at Amazon right now, today’s discount is hard to pass up. But if you can go with a corded model for your lawn care routine, this Greenworks 10A 16-inch electric mower is definitely worth considering with a $139 price tag. You won’t be getting the same untethered form-factor noted above, but this is a compelling alternative to say goodbye to gas and oil ahead of all those upcoming summer mowing sessions.

Those who need a larger cutting deck are also in luck today, as we’re still tracking a notable discount on the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Mower. Entering with a much more premium feature set than you’ll find on either of those offerings, it is now down to $436, delivering $94 in savings along the way. Or go grab the brand’s 12-inch Electric Chainsaw while it’s marked down to $150.

The universal 40V battery system powers more than 25 products and provides gas-like performance with ample running time for normal yard projects. Includes (1) Max Capacity 4 AH – 40V Lithium Battery. 17 inch deck is versatile and light weight. 2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use.

