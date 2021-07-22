Synology launches new C2 Password manager with built-in file transfers

After seeing DSM 7 launch at the end of last month with a collection of new features, Synology is now rolling out another notable update to its lineup of popular NAS. Expanding its C2 storage program, the new Synology Password manager arrives with cloud sync, file sharing, and more. Head below for all of the details.

Synology rolls out new C2 Password manager

Password managers have become increasingly popular and necessary over the past few years, with offerings like 1Password being a fan-favorite around the parts of 9to5. Now, Synology is trying its hand at being a secure place to store all of the digital keys to unlock online accounts and the like with a new expansion to the capabilities of its C2 cloud service.

As you’d expect from any modern-day manager, Synology C2 Password allows you to generate new keys alongside just storing them. It also doubles as an authenticator for sign-ins that require two-step verification, which is also another perk.

While that’s all pretty standard stuff in the world of password managers, one area that Synology looks to stand out is by packing in a secure file transfer service into its C2 software, as well, allowing you to quickly upload files or documents and send them out into the world for up to seven days.

For some added peace of mind, Synology C2 Password is backed by end-to-end encryption, as well as two-factor authentication. All of your passwords will automatically sync across your devices, with a compatibility list centered around web browsers. So while there isn’t a companion app, the service is compatible with everything from Safari and Chrome to Firefox and more. At launch, only Chrome and Edge will debut with browser extensions.

Now available, you can get started with Synology C2 Password just by logging in here with your existing C2 account. It’s entirely free to use, with support for up to 10,000 passwords, as well as 100MB files.

9to5Toys’ Take:

One of the more disappointing aspects here, in my opinion, is that by relying on the C2 cloud service, Synology is circumventing the local peace of mind and security of having the data stored directly on your NAS. While certainly not a deal-breaker, it is one aspect that would have been a major selling point for many of us NAS owners.

