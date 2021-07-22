FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Synology launches new C2 Password manager with built-in file transfers

-
NewsSynology

After seeing DSM 7 launch at the end of last month with a collection of new features, Synology is now rolling out another notable update to its lineup of popular NAS. Expanding its C2 storage program, the new Synology Password manager arrives with cloud sync, file sharing, and more. Head below for all of the details.

Synology rolls out new C2 Password manager

Password managers have become increasingly popular and necessary over the past few years, with offerings like 1Password being a fan-favorite around the parts of 9to5. Now, Synology is trying its hand at being a secure place to store all of the digital keys to unlock online accounts and the like with a new expansion to the capabilities of its C2 cloud service.

As you’d expect from any modern-day manager, Synology C2 Password allows you to generate new keys alongside just storing them. It also doubles as an authenticator for sign-ins that require two-step verification, which is also another perk.

While that’s all pretty standard stuff in the world of password managers, one area that Synology looks to stand out is by packing in a secure file transfer service into its C2 software, as well, allowing you to quickly upload files or documents and send them out into the world for up to seven days.

For some added peace of mind, Synology C2 Password is backed by end-to-end encryption, as well as two-factor authentication. All of your passwords will automatically sync across your devices, with a compatibility list centered around web browsers. So while there isn’t a companion app, the service is compatible with everything from Safari and Chrome to Firefox and more. At launch, only Chrome and Edge will debut with browser extensions.

Now available, you can get started with Synology C2 Password just by logging in here with your existing C2 account. It’s entirely free to use, with support for up to 10,000 passwords, as well as 100MB files.

9to5Toys’ Take:

One of the more disappointing aspects here, in my opinion, is that by relying on the C2 cloud service, Synology is circumventing the local peace of mind and security of having the data stored directly on your NAS. While certainly not a deal-breaker, it is one aspect that would have been a major selling point for many of us NAS owners.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Synology

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

EA Play Live: Dead Space returning, Battlefield 2042 Po...
LEGO unveils two upcoming Halloween creations due out n...
Nike’s Back to School guide will have your kids s...
LEGO Ideas Dream Holiday Sailboat arriving next month a...
Razer Opus X Review: Low-latency, ANC, and more afforda...
All-new Nokia Smart Lighting lineup delivers minimalist...
LG Eclair sound bar offers Dolby Atmos in a compact pac...
Anker debuts new PowerExpand 9-in-1 USB-C PD Dock with ...
Show More Comments

Related

Synology DSM 7 hands-on: Refreshed visuals and QOL changes make a good first impression

Learn More

Should you build your own NAS or buy one? Unraid vs. TrueNAS vs. Synology

Learn More

Q*bert joins New Wave Toys’ lineup of popular 12-inch RepliCade cabinets; pre-order now

Learn More

Nomad debuts new iPhone 12 leather MagSafe cases with Moment lens support

Learn More

TP-Link Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 Router Review: Near Gigabit wireless speeds are finally here

Learn More

Arcade1Up’s new 4-player TMNT and X-Men cabinets launch this fall, pre-order now

Learn More

Razer debuts new Opus X gaming headphones with ANC and a more affordable price tag

Pre-order Learn More
Review

Tested: Smartish brings MagSafe to its slim Gripmunk cases with finger divots at $20

Learn More