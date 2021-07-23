FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch SE tracks your fitness without a phone thanks to built-in cellular at $290

Amazon is offering the Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS + Cellular in multiple styles for $289.99 shipped with the final price reflecting at checkout. For comparison, it has a list price of $329 and today’s deal comes within $1 of the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that the Apple Watch SE is at the heart of Apple’s wearable ecosystem. Sure, it’s not the company’s flagship Series 6, but it offers many similar features like the Retina OLED display, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and even multiple workout modes. The swim-proof design allows you to get it wet, and with built-in cellular connectivity means you can leave your phone at home while still tracking a bike ride and enjoying your favorite music. Learn more in our previous coverage.

While you’ll find that today’s deal ships in a few different colors, it’s very possible that the Sport band might not be your thing. Don’t worry though, as we have a roundup of the best Apple Watch bands from various manufacturers at different price points, so you’ll want to give it a read if you’re wanting something different.

On the topic of Apple Watch bands, earlier today Blair found a selection of official models discounted by up to 40% with prices as low as $29. There are a few different choices to pick from here, so be sure to head on over to our coverage to learn more. After that, swing by our Apple guide to find other ways to save on gear from the company.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected. 

