Official Apple Watch Sport Bands see rare discounts at up to 40% off from $29

Reg. $49 From $29

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official Apple Watch Sport Bands in a variety of styles starting at $29 shipped. With as much as 40% in savings, you’re looking at a new all-time low on select styles alongside some rare offers on other styles. Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a variety of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Ideal for everything from working out or just casual wear, this sale includes some more unique offerings like the Black Unity edition strap to complement the other styles. Check out all of the options here and then head below for more.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Speaking of notable savings in the Apple space as we head into the weekend, there are plenty of compelling offerings in our guide this week. Headlined by this perfect back to school offer on the latest M1 MacBook Air at $800, alongside everything in this Black Friday in July event. But no matter what you do, go take advantage of this notable Apple gift card promotion that includes FREE $10 credit.

Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band features:

Made from custom, high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

