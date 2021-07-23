Official Apple Watch Sport Bands see rare discounts at up to 40% off from $29

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official Apple Watch Sport Bands in a variety of styles starting at $29 shipped. With as much as 40% in savings, you’re looking at a new all-time low on select styles alongside some rare offers on other styles. Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a variety of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Ideal for everything from working out or just casual wear, this sale includes some more unique offerings like the Black Unity edition strap to complement the other styles. Check out all of the options here and then head below for more.

Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band features:

Made from custom, high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

