Best Buy Black Friday in July sale goes live with deep Apple discounts and more

-
Best Buy is celebrating Black Friday in July by rolling into the weekend with its latest 3-day sale. Now through Sunday, you’ll be able to score holiday-worthy discounts on a collection of Apple releases, smart home tech, TVs, and much more. Delivering the deepest prices of the year on nearly everything, these discounts are matching the discounts we saw during last year’s massive holiday sale. Shipping is free in orders over $35, and no-cost in-store pickup is also available on the entire lot. Head below for all of our top picks.

Best Buy launches new 3-day sale

Headlining all of the price cuts is Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $199. Normally fetching $349, you’re looking at the best price of the year with today’s offer matching the all-time low we saw back over the Black Friday season last year.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Best Buy Black Friday in July highlights:

Be sure to check out all of the other discounts right here before the weekend-only sale ends on Sunday night. Other Black Friday-worthy deals to consider are packed within our Apple guide this weekend, including a notable Apple gift card promotion that includes a FREE $10 credit.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

