Powerbeats Pro pair Apple’s H1 chip with a workout-ready design at $180 (Reg. $249)

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $179.99 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $249, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year across many of these colorways, and one of the best prices since the new Studio Buds were announced. Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form-factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Over 58,000 customers at Amazon have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below more.

Compared to the latest from Beats, its new Studio Buds deliver a notable alternative to the lead deal that’ll save you some extra cash. Right now, you’ll pay $150 for the brand’s new earbuds, which deliver a similar true wireless design sans the workout-friendly build with the added trade-off of ditching the H1 chip. We also noted that the audio was a bit less rich compared to Powerbeats Pro. But if those exclusions aren’t a dealbreaker, going with the Studio Buds is an easy recommendation.

Alternatively, go switch over to the best that Apple has to offer in the earbuds space by picking up AirPods Pro at the second-best price of the year. Delivering the H1 chip alongside Hey Siri support and active noise cancellation, these are some of the most compelling buds out there, especially at $190.

More on the Powerbeats Pro Earbuds:

Totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to revolutionize your workouts. With zero wires to hold you back, the adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability. A reinforced design for sweat and water resistance lets you take it to the next level. Each earbud has full volume and track controls and up to 9 hours of listening time to fuel your training with powerful, balanced sound.

