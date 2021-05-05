FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cuisinart’s new foldable grill serves 10, wields 20,000 BTUs, stainless steel design, more

It’s hard to beat NOMAD’s portable grill and smoker, but Cusinart is not going down without a fight. Unlike NOMAD, Cuisinart’s latest foldable grill has a built-in stand that elevates it to a comfortable cooking level. When compared with its previous model, this unit offers more cooking space, a higher BTU count, and trades many of the lower-quality materials for stainless steel throughout. Folks will be able to more easily grill on-the-go or simply free up space at home when it is not in use. Continue reading to learn more.

Cuisinart’s foldable grill

Despite wielding a space-saving design, Cuisinart’s new foldable grill manages to pack 20,000 BTUs of cooking power. Heat is distributed via two stainless steel burners that are ready to sear meat and vegetables across 275 square inches of cooking space. This unit is powered by propane, so you’ll need to carry a tank when traveling or already have one ready and waiting at your final destination.

Underneath the grill you’ll find a stand that can conveniently lift the cooking surface up to your height. Integrated springs aim to make this a near effortless task. In addition to 275 square inches of cooking space, buyers will also benefit from two stainless steel tables on either side that should come in handy each and every time you grill a meal.

Pricing and availability

The new Cuisinart CGG-340 Chef’s Style Roll-Away Portable Gas Grill is now available for pre-order at Amazon. Interested parties can pick up their own foldable grill for $299.99. Initial pre-orders are slated to go out starting on May 15. Folks who aren’t opposed to a compact charcoal grill can snatch up this portable solution from Cuisinart for a fraction of the cost.

9to5Toys’ Take

I haven’t owned a grill for several years now. The primary reason, outside of sheer laziness, is that I live in a town with a ton of great restaurants and am consistently spoiled by better food than I could ever cook in my home. I also try to conserve my indoor and outdoor space as much as possible.

This is why Cuisinart’s foldable grill caught my eye. It boasts a clean and premium design that can collapse to take up a lot less space when not in use. Without question, I would be much more likely to buy something like this instead of a traditional grill, given its shrinkable form factor.

