L.L. Bean’s Summer Event takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Pullovers, jackets, more

L.L. Bean’s Summer Sale takes up to 50% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Mountain Puffer Jacket in a classic fit that’s timeless to wear for years to come. This jacket will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe during cooler weather and it’s marked down to $80, which is $20 off the original rate. You can choose from two color options and it can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. I love that this style is water-resistant and it can be machine washed to stay looking nice for years to come. It has large pockets to store essentials as well as material that’s highly-packable, which is nice for traveling. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Wrinkle-Free Check Shirt, Traditional Fit $40 (Orig. $50)
- Stretch Primaloft Packaway Jacket $100 (Orig. $200)
- Textured Organic Cotton Sweater, Quarter-Zip $55 (Orig. $70)
- Sweater Fleece Pullover $40 (Orig. $80)
- Mountain Classic Puffer Jacket $80 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Classic Utility Jacket $70 (Orig. $109)
- Mountain Classic Jacket, Multi-Color $50 (Orig. $69)
- Boiled Wool Coat $100 (Orig. $200)
- PrimaLoft Packaway Jacket $134 (Orig. $169)
- Bean Layering Tank Top $15 (Orig. $19)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will also want to check out the Nike Members Event that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!