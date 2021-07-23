L.L. Bean’s Summer Event takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Pullovers, jackets, more

L.L. Bean’s Summer Sale takes up to 50% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Mountain Puffer Jacket in a classic fit that’s timeless to wear for years to come. This jacket will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe during cooler weather and it’s marked down to $80, which is $20 off the original rate. You can choose from two color options and it can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. I love that this style is water-resistant and it can be machine washed to stay looking nice for years to come. It has large pockets to store essentials as well as material that’s highly-packable, which is nice for traveling. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will also want to check out the Nike Members Event that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles.

