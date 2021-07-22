FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nike Members Event offers extra 20% off FlyKnit, Dri-FIT, Air Force 1, more from $15

Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive an extra 20% off select styles when you apply promo code BEST20 at checkout. This is a perfect way to update your activewear with deals on best-selling running shoes, casual sneakers, sandals, Dri-FIT apparel, accessories, and more. Free shipping is applied to all orders with the membership. Get moving this summer with the Nike React Infinity Run FlyKnit 2 Running Shoes for men. They’re currently on sale for $96, which is down from its original rate of $160. These lightweight shoes are flexible to promote a natural stride and highly breathable. They were designed to be worn for outdoor or indoor runs and you can choose from a wide variety of color options as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Nike customers. Hit the jump to score additional deals from Nike today or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Clearance Event that’s offering up to 70% off top brands including Nike, adidas, and more.

