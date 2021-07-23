Logitech G923 Xbox racing wheel/pedals + shifter prep you for Forza Horizon 5 at $100 off

Amazon is offering the Logitech G Driving Force Shifter with G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for Xbox and PC at $352.19 shipped. This is a $100 price drop from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. With the Forza Horizon 5 launch not far off, it’s time to get your Xbox or PC setup ready for the famed racing game debut. Today’s deal delivers both the Logitech Driving Force Shifter as well as the racing wheel and pedals to give you a true-to-life experience. The shifter features a “H” pattern for “fast, smooth shifting” and the wheel uses TRUEFORCE high-definition feedback that processes at 4,000 times per second to produce “next-generation realism and detail” in supported games. There’s even a programmable dual clutch to help you “get off the line faster” and with RPM LEDs you’ll know the exact moment it’s time to shift. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the shifter, than Amazon is also offering the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for Xbox at $299.99 shipped. Also down a similar $100 as today’s lead deal, this sale matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. Essentially, this is the same racing wheel and pedals offered above just without the addition of the shifter. You’ll find the same TRUEFORCE feedback and programmable dual clutch available here. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Speaking of Forza Horizon 5, did you see our launch coverage of the game. It was announced at E3 2021 and you can find out more about that right here. Also, if you don’t have a next-generation console, don’t fret. Microsoft plans to release Xbox Cloud Gaming on previous-generation consoles like the One S, One, and One X so you can play titles like Forza Horizon 5 without upgrading. Of course, you’ll need Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to take advantage of either of these features and play the game without buying.

More on the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel:

The sim racing shifter for G29 and G920 Driving Force Racing Wheels: Adds realistic shifting to your racing rig

Built to last: Durable solid steel gear shifter and hand stitched leather boot and knob cover and six speeds with push down reverse gear

Six speed shifter and push down reverse: “H” pattern gear box for fast, smooth shifting. System Requirements Logitech G29 or G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel. Games that support Logitech Driving Force Shifter (not compatible with Playstation 3). Weight without cable 1.59 pounds. Weight with cable 1.66 pounds

