Moment summer sale takes up to 50% off photography gear, iPhone 12 cases, more

Moment is heading into the weekend today with the launch of its annual summer sale, discounting a selection of its popular photography essentials, iPhone accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35. Our top pick is the new Moment Nomad Leather Rugged iPhone 12 Pro/Max MagSafe Case for $41.97. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at one of the first discounts since launching earlier this spring, 30% in savings, and a new all-time low. With several different styles to choose from, you’ll be able to wrap Apple’s latest iPhones in either a black or rustic brown leather finish. Alongside added drop and scratch protection, there’s also support for Moment’s interchangeable lens system and the notable inclusion of MagSafe for the first time. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other notable Moment summer sale deals:

But if you’d rather update the centerpiece of your photography kit, Sony just kicked off its annual Alpha series camera summer sale. With a collection of price cuts across its popular lineup of mirrorless cameras to lenses, accessories, and more, there’s as much as $1,000 in savings to be had. So go be sure to check out everything right here. Or go grab yourself this DJI Mavic Mini Combo and take some beautiful aerial photos through the rest of summer at $100 off.

Nomad iPhone 12 Pro MagSafe Case features:

The Nomad Rugged Case is a sleek and refined leather case that offers rugged protection for your iPhone, allows for Moment M-series Lens compatibility, and now works great with MagSafe. Built with a high-grade polycarbonate body, an all-new internal shock absorption bumper, and a raised TPE bumper along the perimeter of the screen, Rugged Case provides maximum protection for your iPhone. Wrapped in supple Horween leather, the Rugged Case will develop a patina with time and takes on a look as unique as you.

