Upgrade to ROCCAT’s Vulcan 100 AIMO mechanical keyboard at a 2021 low of $100

Amazon is offering the ROCCAT Vulcan 100 AIMO RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Typically fetching $150, you can save a full $50 today and mark the lowest price that we’ve tracked all year. Equipped with low-maintenance, debounced switches, this mechanical keyboard is designed for quick, precise keypresses each and every time. The sturdy aluminum frame is complemented by RGB backlighting. And with Roccat’s AIMO intelligent lighting engine, you’ll get stunning per-key customization as well as programmable macro keys here. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 300 gamers.

Building up your battlestation on a budget? It doesn’t get better than Radragon’s K552 mechanical keyboard for just $27 after you clip the on-page coupon. With 87 anti-ghosting keys and programmable RGB backlighting, this cost-effective keyboard is an easy recommendation to anyone just starting their journey towards eSports glory. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 27,000 customers.

Take a look at these other gaming peripheral deals while you’re here. We just tracked a solid $50 discount on Razer’s Naga Pro gaming mouse. Complete with three unique side panels, this is one of Razer’s most customizable options out there. Plus, it comes bundled with a Chroma magnetic charging dock so you’re always ready to roll.

ROCCAT Vulcan 100 AIMO Keyboard features:

  • Technology – switch bounce is reduced thanks to premium components, allowing firmware to recognize input faster; tactile 1.8mm actuation point balances speed with responsiveness
  • Durability – a sturdy anodized aluminum top plate provides robustness while reinforced key switches give a solid feel to each key stroke and are designed to resist dust build-up
  • Illumination – Powered by the AIMO intelligent lighting system, long-life LEDs coupled with transparent key switch housing Display bright, vivid per-key illumination in 16.8M colors

