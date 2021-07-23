Razer Naga Pro wireless mouse with Chroma charging dock returns to $150 all-time low

Amazon is offering the Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse with Chroma Charging Dock for $149.99 shipped. You’ll usually find this for the full $200 list price, with today’s $50 discount matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Armed with a 20K DPI optical sensor, the Razer Naga Pro gaming mouse also brings three customizable side-plates, for a total of 20 programmable buttons. Chroma backlighting can be found both on the mouse and charging dock, with a magnetic seal so your mouse is always secure, locked, and ready to go at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 12,000 gamers, but you can dive into our hands-on review to get a closer look.

If the three-way customization isn’t a must, Logitech’s G502 gaming mouse is always a popular choice. It features the coveted 25.6K DPI HERO sensor alongside RGB backlighting and 11 programmable buttons. Though if need be, you can customize the weight for precision gameplay. It currently rings up at just $38, which is well on the budget-friendly side for a piece with these specs. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 21,000 reviews.

Then checkout all of the gaming peripherals Woot has on sale from $23. Everything from mechanical keyboards to gaming mice and more can be found there, so now is a great time to overhaul your old gear. Otherwise, we organize all the best gaming deals from around the web right here in our dedicated guide.

Razer Naga Pro Gaming Mouse features:

Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom. Offers on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment through dedicated DPI buttons (reprogrammable) for gaming. New Razer optical mouse switches uses light beam-based actuation, registering button presses at the speed of light

