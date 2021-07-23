FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer Naga Pro wireless mouse with Chroma charging dock returns to $150 all-time low

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
Save $50 $150

Amazon is offering the Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse with Chroma Charging Dock for $149.99 shipped. You’ll usually find this for the full $200 list price, with today’s $50 discount matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Armed with a 20K DPI optical sensor, the Razer Naga Pro gaming mouse also brings three customizable side-plates, for a total of 20 programmable buttons. Chroma backlighting can be found both on the mouse and charging dock, with a magnetic seal so your mouse is always secure, locked, and ready to go at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 12,000 gamers, but you can dive into our hands-on review to get a closer look.

If the three-way customization isn’t a must, Logitech’s G502 gaming mouse is always a popular choice. It features the coveted 25.6K DPI HERO sensor alongside RGB backlighting and 11 programmable buttons. Though if need be, you can customize the weight for precision gameplay. It currently rings up at just $38, which is well on the budget-friendly side for a piece with these specs. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 21,000 reviews.

Then checkout all of the gaming peripherals Woot has on sale from $23. Everything from mechanical keyboards to gaming mice and more can be found there, so now is a great time to overhaul your old gear. Otherwise, we organize all the best gaming deals from around the web right here in our dedicated guide.

Razer Naga Pro Gaming Mouse features:

 Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom. Offers on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment through dedicated DPI buttons (reprogrammable) for gaming. New Razer optical mouse switches uses light beam-based actuation, registering button presses at the speed of light

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Razer

About the Author

Upgrade to ROCCAT’s Vulcan 100 AIMO mechanical ke...
Apple’s 16-inch Intel MacBook Pros are up to $500...
Your garage or woodshop deserves 24,000-lumens of light...
Apple Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 Pro/Max sees new all...
This backlit Bluetooth iPad keyboard just dove to $9 Pr...
Top-rated Tractive GPS smart dog tracker with health st...
Just $13 will score you this 32-inch gas spring monitor...
Upgrade your gaming setup with Woot’s latest PC a...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $35+

Upgrade your gaming setup with HyperX’s Pulsefire FPS Pro Mouse at a low of $25

$25 Learn More
Save now

Outfit your battlestation with up to 25% off Razer keyboards, mice, headsets, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Save 42%

New all-time lows on Cooler Master’s SK622 wireless keyboard, M720 mouse from $26

From $26 Learn More
Save $50

Upgrade to ROCCAT’s Vulcan 100 AIMO mechanical keyboard at a 2021 low of $100

$100 Learn More
Save $500

Apple’s 16-inch Intel MacBook Pros are up to $500 off at new all-time lows

From $2,000 Learn More
50% off

Your garage or woodshop deserves 24,000-lumens of light for just $18 (Save 50%)

$18 Learn More
Review

HTC Vive Pro 2 review from a Quest 2 owner’s perspective [video]

Learn More
Save $51

Apple Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 Pro/Max sees new all-time low at $78, more from $37.50

From $37.49 Learn More