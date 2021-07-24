FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get lifetime access to this highly-rated document scanner app for $40 (Reg. $199)

-
Reg. $199 $40

While many documents are digital nowadays, there are still many on paper. The iScanner app lets you grab a high-resolution scan of printed content using the camera on your smartphone. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $39.99 (Reg. $199) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

From books to business cards, the printed word can be useful sometimes. However, there is a limit to how much paper you can carry around. If you want to create digital copies without spending hours at the office scanner, you should probably try iScanner.

Officially the #1 Scanning App on App Store, this impressive tool is able to capture a clean scan of any printed document. The secret sauce is artificial intelligence, which can recognize the content and see the corners of every page.

It works on pretty much anything: contracts, paper notes, receipts, business cards, fax papers, books, and more. It takes one tap to scan, and you can then optimize the image using a range of editing tools. The app also has specialized scanning modes — for example, it can automatically pick up the details from ID cards and passports, and instantly work through math.

You can easily share your digital copies of your documents through iScanner, and it even has a built-in PDF editor. Rated at 4.8 stars with 70 million downloads, this is the only scanner app you will ever need.

Order today for just $39.99 to get lifetime unlimited usage, normally priced at $199.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday in July, M1 Mac...
A collapsable design and low price headline this alumin...
This 19-in-1 credit card multi-tool slides into your wa...
ROCKPALS’ massive 1,048Wh Portable Power Station ...
Take your lawn to the next level with Scotts gear from ...
At $9 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat Moko’...
Upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED) while ...
Upgrade to ROCCAT’s Vulcan 100 AIMO mechanical ke...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $199

Cricut Explore Air 2 pairs wirelessly with an iPad for at-home crafting: $169 (Low, Reg. $199)

$169 Learn More

Cricut Maker 3 review: New Smart Materials make crafting faster + easier than ever before

Learn More
Save now

Get this highly-rated junk cleaner for Mac with lifetime updates for just $10 (Reg. $29)

$10 Learn More

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 + Tesla gear/ebike sales in new Green Deals

Learn More

Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station falls to new low at $180 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Clean up your home before fall with this $139 electric pressure washer, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday in July, M1 MacBook Air $800, latest Apple TV 4K 64GB hits new low, more

Learn More