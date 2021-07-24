Get lifetime access to this highly-rated document scanner app for $40 (Reg. $199)

While many documents are digital nowadays, there are still many on paper. The iScanner app lets you grab a high-resolution scan of printed content using the camera on your smartphone. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $39.99 (Reg. $199) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From books to business cards, the printed word can be useful sometimes. However, there is a limit to how much paper you can carry around. If you want to create digital copies without spending hours at the office scanner, you should probably try iScanner.

Officially the #1 Scanning App on App Store, this impressive tool is able to capture a clean scan of any printed document. The secret sauce is artificial intelligence, which can recognize the content and see the corners of every page.

It works on pretty much anything: contracts, paper notes, receipts, business cards, fax papers, books, and more. It takes one tap to scan, and you can then optimize the image using a range of editing tools. The app also has specialized scanning modes — for example, it can automatically pick up the details from ID cards and passports, and instantly work through math.

You can easily share your digital copies of your documents through iScanner, and it even has a built-in PDF editor. Rated at 4.8 stars with 70 million downloads, this is the only scanner app you will ever need.

Order today for just $39.99 to get lifetime unlimited usage, normally priced at $199.

