FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pay what you want: The complete AI and Python eBook bundle

-

From face detection to voice assistants, artificial intelligence is the hottest thing in technology right now. The Complete AI & Python Development eBook Bundle helps you learn more, with 15 top ebook guides plus video tutorials. Right now, you can pay what you want for the library (Reg. $554) over at 9to5Toys Specials.   

According to PayScale, the average salary for a software engineer with artificial intelligence skills is just under $100,000 a year. In specialist AI engineering roles, that figure rockets to $140,000 a year according to Salary.com. Featuring 15 in-depth guides, this bundle helps you take your first steps in the lucrative AI niche. The included ebooks are perfect for first-time programmers, and they cover a wide range of technical topics.

You start with an introduction to Python programming. This language is commonly used in AI, machine learning, and data science. In fact, you can build a six-figure career with Python coding skills alone. However, this bundle helps you go one better. Having mastered the practical skills, you learn about the key concepts of artificial intelligence and how they fit together.

This includes ebooks on key frameworks such as TensorFlow, along with data science tools including Pandas and NumPy. There are thousands of pages to learn from, and a few video tutorials as a bonus.

To get the deal, simply name your price on three ebooks. Beat the average price paid, and you will unlock the full library — worth over $554.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Enjoy a fresh cup of coffee with 25% off this highly-ra...
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion tak...
Nintendo eShop AniMAY game sale now live from $6: One P...
Aircraft-grade steel cables uphold NewAge’s Pro W...
Score Apple’s new purple iPhone 12 mini for FREE ...
Build the no-waste kitchen of your dreams with these hi...
Relax those aching muscles, Homech Deep Tissue Massage ...
This retro-inspired TV stand just fell to $72 shipped (...
Show More Comments

Related

85% off

Weekend magazine sale from $5/yr.: Interior design titles, sports, health, more up to 85% off

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $6

Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

Free Learn More
Reg. $270

Get the award-winning photo editor Luminar with add-ons and training for $40 (Reg. $270)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $60

Park 4-years of Car and Driver magazine on your coffee table for $12 shipped (Reg. up to $60)

$12 Learn More
Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More

Wyze Floor Lamp brings smart lighting to anywhere in your home for just $30

Learn More
Save 23%

Anker’s eufy HomeKit Pan/Tilt Indoor Cam returns to 2021 low at $40, more

$40 Learn More

Hardspace: Shipbreaker update includes first act of a fully voiced campaign, launching tomorrow

Learn More