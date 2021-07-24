meross debuts new HomeKit LED Desk Lamp with tunable white illumination [Deal]

After launching a new floor lamp to close out the week, meross is now expanding its stable of popular smart home devices with yet another HomeKit-enabled offering. Arriving with yet another lamp form-factor, this time around you’re looking at a new desktop-friendly offering complete with an adjustable design, tunable white lighting, and all of the Siri control as well as automations you’d expect. Head below for all of the details on the meross HomeKit Desk Lamp.

meross expands smart home lineup with HomeKit Desk Lamp

meross has burrowed itself into just about every corner of the smart home world, with everything from traditional smart plugs and LED light bulbs to garage door hubs, light strips, and table lamps. Entering into that last category, the new meross HomeKit Desk Lamp arrives to fill yet another space that’s been neglected by other smart home manufacturers out there.

Serving as its first desk-specific light from the brand, the latest meross HomeKit lamp sports a sleek and adjustable design. If you’re familiar with modern day LED desk lamps, the form-factor here is nothing out of the ordinary, with some touch controls at the best as well as the ability to change the angle of the L-shaped light.

Alongside just being able to adjust the brightness of the lamp, meross also incorperates adjustable color temperature support. The lamp can be tweaked from warmer 2800K lighting all the way up to cooler 6000K illumination.

Arriving with much of the same Siri support as we’ve come to expect from the brand, the meross HomeKit Desk Lamp also delivers Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. That’s alongside various automation and scheduling features thanks to its native integration with voice assistant platforms, as well as IFTTT and more.

Now available, and with a launch discount

Now available via the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you can currently lock-in a launch discount on the new meross HomeKit Desk Lamp. Normally entering with a $60 price tag, you’ll only pay $34.99 right now when clipping the on-page coupon. That amounts to 32% in savings and marks for a notable way to bring the latest from meross into your HomeKit setup.

9to5Toys’ Take:

meross might not be the most well-known brands out there in the smart home space, but they’re certainly one of the more applauded. Time and time again, we’ve been impressed with the overall build quality, feature set, and reliability from the brand’s offerings, especially with how affordable the price points are compared to competitors like WeMo, Leviton, and the like.

Now for its latest release, the meross HomeKit Desk Lamp looks to fill a void in the Siri-connected accessory market, as there really aren’t any alternatives out there. Sure you could retrofit your own version with a HomeKit smart plug and standard LED desk lamp, but then you’d be missing out on the dimming features and tunable white color output.

