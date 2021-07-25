FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Keep your little one close with 45% off highly-rated baby carriers from $6.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LILLEBaby (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering deep discounts on its line of baby carriers and more from $6.50. One of our favorites from the bunch is this Dragonfly Wrap for $33.59 shipped. Usually fetching $60, this stark 44% discount marks the first major discount that we’ve tracked and a new all-time low price. Simple, elegant, and with a timeless design, the Dragonfly Wrap is meant to keep your little ones close and comfortable while you carry on with your day-to-day needs. It’s made from a machine-washable fabric and comes equipped with an ergonomic back brace for added support – perfect for bringing some extra mobility to the life of new parents and helping your baby explore the world safely, in your serene embrace. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 250 parents. Head below for more.

More LILLEBaby deals:

Regardless of if you’re a new parent, or just leaving home for the first time, our home goods guide is packed with ways to help you around the house. Homemakers of all ages can enjoy some extra storage space with easy-to-use Command hooks starting at just $5. Or, splurge on something sleek like this Nostalgia Retrowave at a new all-time low.

LILLEBaby Dargonfly Wrap features:

  • Simplified Comfort: The LÍLLÉbaby Dragonfly Baby Wrap features an innovative, easy to use design and supportive, ergonomic back panel, allowing parents to support baby with premium, hands free babywearing
  • Quality: Made from luxuriously soft fabric with breathability and moisture control; Machine washable for quick and easy cleans
  • Hands Free Comfort: When on the go, LÍLLÉbaby’s baby carriers and toddler carriers let you hold your child in comfort and style; Adjustable side panels widen and narrow the seat for comfortable hip positioning

