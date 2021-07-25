Keep your little one close with 45% off highly-rated baby carriers from $6.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LILLEBaby (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering deep discounts on its line of baby carriers and more from $6.50. One of our favorites from the bunch is this Dragonfly Wrap for $33.59 shipped. Usually fetching $60, this stark 44% discount marks the first major discount that we’ve tracked and a new all-time low price. Simple, elegant, and with a timeless design, the Dragonfly Wrap is meant to keep your little ones close and comfortable while you carry on with your day-to-day needs. It’s made from a machine-washable fabric and comes equipped with an ergonomic back brace for added support – perfect for bringing some extra mobility to the life of new parents and helping your baby explore the world safely, in your serene embrace. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 250 parents. Head below for more.

More LILLEBaby deals:

LILLEBaby Dargonfly Wrap features:

Simplified Comfort: The LÍLLÉbaby Dragonfly Baby Wrap features an innovative, easy to use design and supportive, ergonomic back panel, allowing parents to support baby with premium, hands free babywearing

Quality: Made from luxuriously soft fabric with breathability and moisture control; Machine washable for quick and easy cleans

Hands Free Comfort: When on the go, LÍLLÉbaby’s baby carriers and toddler carriers let you hold your child in comfort and style; Adjustable side panels widen and narrow the seat for comfortable hip positioning

