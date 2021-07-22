Command damage-free hooks and hangers up to 46% off with deals from $5 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering up to 46% off a selection of Command hooks and hangers for your damage-free decor needs. One standout here is the 12-count package of Command Clear Medium Hooks for $15.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 25% off the regular $21 price tag, a 2021 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. Perfect for damage-free hanging of everyday decor, holiday gear, and much more, you’re receiving 12 clear hooks and 24 3M clear adhesive strips to affix them to the wall. Each one supports up to 2-pounds and this set carries solid 4+ star ratings from over 8,500 Amazon customers. More Command hook and hanger deals below.

More Command hooks and hangers:

More on the Command Clear Medium Hooks:

INCLUDES – 12 hooks, 24 medium, clear strips; 1 hook holds 2 lbs

Damage-Free Hanging

Holds strongly and removes cleanly

Easy to apply and remove

Works on a variety of surfaces

