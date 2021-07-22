FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Command damage-free hooks and hangers up to 46% off with deals from $5 at Amazon

-
AmazonHome GoodsCommand
46% off From $5

Amazon is now offering up to 46% off a selection of Command hooks and hangers for your damage-free decor needs. One standout here is the 12-count package of Command Clear Medium Hooks for $15.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 25% off the regular $21 price tag, a 2021 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. Perfect for damage-free hanging of everyday decor, holiday gear, and much more, you’re receiving 12 clear hooks and 24 3M clear adhesive strips to affix them to the wall. Each one supports up to 2-pounds and this set carries solid 4+ star ratings from over 8,500 Amazon customers. More Command hook and hanger deals below. 

More Command hooks and hangers:

While we are talking home decor, dive into the GAP Home collection at Walmart and our home goods guide for some deep discounts. Furniture offers include things like the Autonomous ErgoChair Pro, this roundup of living room seating options from $188, our latest home office desk roundup from $25, and even more right here. Just be sure to check out this deal on the Cricut Explore Air 2 so you can make your own home decor pieces. 

More on the Command Clear Medium Hooks:

  • INCLUDES – 12 hooks, 24 medium, clear strips; 1 hook holds 2 lbs
  • Damage-Free Hanging
  • Holds strongly and removes cleanly
  • Easy to apply and remove
  • Works on a variety of surfaces

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Command

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

KitchenAid steel dual platform scale now 50% off at $25...
Amazon’s #1 new release automotive refrigerator/f...
All-new Apple TV 4K 64GB with Siri Remote falls to Amaz...
Ditch the Peloton tax with this smart indoor exercise b...
This 2-slot vertical aluminum laptop stand just hit $11...
Autonomous ErgoChair Pro upgrades your home office at $...
Score a regularly $110 black steel 6-qt. touchscreen ai...
Anker power strips, surge protectors, more are now up t...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $50 on this 2-tool electric lawn care kit to cut down on gas usage + more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Enjoy quieter lawn care with Greenworks electric mower at low of $100, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Travel sustainably with an Amazon #1 best-selling e-bike at a new low, more in our New Green Deals

Learn More
30% off

Hoist your bike up on the highly-rated Delta Cycle storage hanger for $10.50 (30% off)

$10.50 Learn More
67% off

Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker $18, more

From $4 Learn More

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Kick gas + oil to the curb with this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
60% off

KitchenAid steel dual platform scale now 50% off at $25 + more from $9 (Today only)

$9+ Learn More