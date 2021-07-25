NETGEAR’s new Orbi Pro Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System sees first discount to $200 (Save 33%)

Amazon currently offers the new NETGEAR Orbi Pro SXK30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System for $199.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $300, with today’s offer saving you 33% while marking the very first discount. Arriving with the main router and a secondary satellite extender, this mesh Wi-Fi 6 package delivers up to 4,000 square feet of coverage to your home. Complete with 1.8Gb/s throughput, it can handle up to 40 devices at a time alongside everything from gaming and streaming 4K video to typical web browsing and the like. Seven Gigabit Ethernet ports round out the package. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 135 customers.

While the lead deal is about as compelling as it gets for mesh Wi-Fi 6 package, going NETGEAR’s 4-stream 802.11ax Router at $89.98 is a great alternative. Down from $100, this isn’t quite as notable of a discount, but it does match the all-time low set only once before back in December. This router will still upgrade your home with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and 1.8Gb/s speeds, just with less coverage. But if you can get away with 1,500 square feet of Wi-Fi, it’s certainly worth a look.

Then make sure you go check out the new UniFi Dream Machine Pro SE, which just launched last week as the latest unviel from Ubiquiti. Arriving sometime later this year, it comes packed with 2.5Gb Ethernet support, PoE ports, and more. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here and then go check out our most recent UniFi Diary feature.

NETGEAR Orbi Pro SXK30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini AX1800 Mesh System is built to provide your business or your home office with next-level coverage, speed, and connection capacity for the ultimate business-grade WiFi experience, today and tomorrow at an affordable cost for budget conscious businesses.

