Amazon back to school supply sale from $4.50: Pens, mechanical pencils, more

Amazon is now offering series of notable deals on a new batch of back to school supplies including Sharpies, highlighters, pens, mechanical pencils, and more from $4.50. One standout is the 12-pack of Paper Mate InkJoy 300RT Retractable Ballpoint Pens for $4.76 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $7.50 or so, this is up to 35% in savings and the lowest total we can find. Similar packages sell for over $7 at Staples. A great way to quickly refresh your writing utensil drawer or case for another year, you’re looking at a 12-pack of ‘clicky’ retractable pens with “ultra-smooth black ink [that] keeps the fun and ideas flowing.” They sport a 1.0mm medium tip and carry a 4+ star rating from over 800 Amazon customers. More back to school supply deals below.

More Amazon Back to School Supply deals:

The home office and back to school supply deals certainly don’t stop there. out previous roundup is still filled with notable deals starting from just $0.50 via Amazon, Staples, and more. You’ll find everything from printer paper and crayons deals to folders, notebooks, and much more.

And be sure to swing by our Chromebook and Apple deal hub for some big-time discounts on back to school laptops, iPads, and other tech.

More on the Paper Mate InkJoy Retractable Ballpoint Pens:

Ultra-smooth Black ink keeps the fun and ideas flowing

Reliable and fluid 1.0mm medium tip draws bold lines from beginning to end

Retractable design is ready to write with just a click

Comfortable grip feels good in your hand

Includes: box of 12 Black ballpoint pens

