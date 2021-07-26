Elgato’s HD60 S+ Capture Card packs 4K60 visuals at $170 all-time low

Amazon is offering the Elgato HD60 S+ Capture Card for $169.99 shipped. Usually selling for up to $200, that marks a return to the all-time low at $2 under our previous mention. For streamers, capturing high-resolution gameplay is essential. Elgato’s HD60 S+ is equipped for real-time 1080p60 streaming and recording, and for your own visual feast, that gets bumped up by a 4K60 passthrough with HDR10. It’s simple to use and comes with everything you need to start recording, including some built-in editing software with live commentary and voiceover, flashback recording, and more. Over 15,000 streamers have left it an average 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more options.

While it can be tough finding a budget-friendly capture card that carries the ratings Elgato’s offerings do, the AVerMedia Live Game Mini touts 1080p60 streaming and recording across a huge variety of platforms for $100. The passthrough brings the same quality, and it doesn’t include any on-unit editing software, but with solid 4.5/5 star ratings behind it, this is still a great alternative for gamers looking to break in the Twitch scene.

If you’re seeing some live play in your future, HyperX’s new SoloCast USB Mic might be worth the $50 investment, especially since that’s the first discount we’ve ever tracked on it. We’re tracking a few other streaming deals inside as well, but as always, you can find all of our favorite gaming deals and drops in this handy guide.

Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ features:

Broadcast your skills with this Elgato HD60 S+ streaming media player. Zero-lag pass-through lets you play games in up to 4K resolution while capturing and streaming gameplay videos in Full HD. This Elgato HD60 S+ streaming media player connects easily to computers and consoles via HDMI and includes a variety of tools for adding effects and improving the quality of your stream.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!