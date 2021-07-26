FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HyperX’s new SoloCast USB Gaming Mic sees first discount to $50, more from $25

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of HyperX gaming accessories today, headlined by the SoloCast USB Microphone at $49.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at the very first notable discount since launch at $10 off the going rate. Featuring USB connectivity, this microphone can easily plug right into your Mac or PC setup whether you’re looking to serenade Twitch viewers with clearer audio or just step up to a more professional Zoom setup. Its cardioid polar pattern will help keep background noise out of the picture, and there’s a nifty tap-to-mute feature that makes it easy to cut off audio recording. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, which largely agrees with the 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,500 customers at Amazon. Head below for more from $25.

Other notable HyperX discounts:

Once you have the audio portion of your battlestation figured out, go head on over to our PC gaming guide for even more discounts as we start off the week. This morning saw a collection of WD’s latest internal NMVe SSDs go on sale, complete with up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds for really giving your PC a boost. With prices starting at $120, you’ll be able to lock-in 22% on various capacities and models.

HyperX SoloCast Microphone features:

Get quality audio recordings with this easy-to-use USB condenser microphone. The cardioid polar pattern prioritizes sound sources directly in front of the microphone. Simply tap the top of the mic to mute, and the signature LED indicator lets you immediately see whether or not you’re broadcasting. The easy-to-position stand swivels to support a variety of setups. You can even fit under a monitor if your setup is tight on space.

