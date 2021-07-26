FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Greenworks 20-inch 40V self-propelled electric mower falls to new low of $439

-
AmazonGreen DealsGreenWorks
Reg. $500 $439

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 20-inch Self-Propelled Mower with 24V Brushless Drill for $439 shipped. Typically fetching $500, you’re still looking at one of the very first discounts with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $11 to mark a new all-time low. This Greenworks self-propelled mower is a perfect option for finally ditching gas and oil from the grass cutting routine. It sports a 45-minute cordless runtime alongisde 20-inch cutting deck and rear wheel drive. You’re also getting a pair of 24V batteries and a charger bundled in this package alongside the Greenworks Drill for expanding your tool kit. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live with a smaller cutting deck and the exclusion of the self propelled feature noted above, another Greenworks discount lets you save even more. Right now, its 40V 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower is down to $341.31 at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $399, this marks one of the lowest prices of the year. There are some other trade-offs like only 45 minutes of runtime, but this will surely get the job done on a tighter budget. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Or just go hit up our Green Deals guide for other notable price cuts for getting in on the environment-consciousness outside of lawn care. With offers on electric bikes to help tackle your commute while going green to campsite-ready portable power stations, you’ll want to check out all of the deals we have to start the week right here.

Greenworks 20-inch Self-Propelled Mower features:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

GreenWorks

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

HP’s Chromebook 14 hits Amazon low at $220, more ...
Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Interg...
WD_BLACK NVMe SSDs pack up to 7,000MB/s speeds from $12...
Latest Anker sale discounts Life Q35 ANC headphones to ...
Bring the Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit home from $71 ...
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundle back to P...
ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat includes a 1080p...
Etekcity’s #1 best-selling kitchen scale elevates...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $350

Greenworks 40V 17-inch Electric Mower ditches gas and oil this summer at $238 (Save 32%)

$238 Learn More

Green Deals: Clean your driveway with a 3,000PSI electric pressure washer from $100, more

Learn More
Save 20%

Save 20% on highly-rated PAXCESS electric pressure washers from $80

From $80 Learn More

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 65%

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $11 (Save $20)

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Doctor Who Lonely Assassins, Shadowmatic, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

HP’s Chromebook 14 hits Amazon low at $220, more Chromebook + Windows laptops from $130

From $130 Learn More
Today only

Home Depot decks out your garage with up to 30% off Husky storage systems

30% off Learn More