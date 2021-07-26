Greenworks 20-inch 40V self-propelled electric mower falls to new low of $439

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 20-inch Self-Propelled Mower with 24V Brushless Drill for $439 shipped. Typically fetching $500, you’re still looking at one of the very first discounts with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $11 to mark a new all-time low. This Greenworks self-propelled mower is a perfect option for finally ditching gas and oil from the grass cutting routine. It sports a 45-minute cordless runtime alongisde 20-inch cutting deck and rear wheel drive. You’re also getting a pair of 24V batteries and a charger bundled in this package alongside the Greenworks Drill for expanding your tool kit. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live with a smaller cutting deck and the exclusion of the self propelled feature noted above, another Greenworks discount lets you save even more. Right now, its 40V 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower is down to $341.31 at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $399, this marks one of the lowest prices of the year. There are some other trade-offs like only 45 minutes of runtime, but this will surely get the job done on a tighter budget. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Greenworks 20-inch Self-Propelled Mower features:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

