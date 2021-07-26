FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Secure your home with two eufy 2K HomeKit Pan + Tilt cameras at $74 (Reg. $96)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering a 2-pack of Anker’s eufy 2K Pan & Tilt Indoor Security Camera with HomeKit for $73.99 shipped with the code 93XRN52 at checkout. Also included with your purchase is a $10 Newegg gift card that can be used on future items. Normally $96 for a 2-pack at Amazon, our last mention was $40 for a single camera and today’s deal marks the best value that we’ve tracked all-time. Anker’s latest eufy 2K pan and tilt cameras are feature-packed for your home security needs. You’ll find compatibility with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant for easy tie-ins in all smart home ecosystems. It also uses the pan/tilt function to follow action that happens in your home. On-device AI also can be used to determine whether a human or pet is present and only record relevant clips. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider instead the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $36 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Others who don’t care about HomeKit Secure Video could opt for the Wyze Cam V3 instead at $33, still netting 1080p video recording as well as color night vision for capturing what happens inside.

Did you see that right now you can bundle the ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat with the company’s 1080p SmartCamera for $250? That’s $99 in savings and allows you to make multiple areas of your home smart, and is well worth considering adding to your house.

More on the eufy HomeKit 2K Pan & Tilt Indoor Cam:

The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs.  View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home. Connect your Indoor Cam to Apple HomeKit (Please download our HomeKit User Guide in the product information section below), the Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance.

