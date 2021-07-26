FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat includes a 1080p SmartCamera for $250 (Save $99)

-
AmazonSmart Homeecobee
Save $99 $250

Amazon is currently bundling the ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat with its SmartCamera for $249.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $249 and $100 for the two accessories, with today’s offer saving you $99, beating the combined 2021 lows by $29, and marking the best value to date. Integrating with the rest of your HomeKit setup, ecobee’s SmartThermostat brings temperature control to your setup complete with built-in Alexa and Siri (on the way). It sports a touchscreen display for manually adjusting settings, and there’s also a bundled temperature sensor for getting local readings and setting automations to tackle the summer heat. There’s also the SmartCamera, which lets you monitor your space with 1080p feeds and the same HomeKit support. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 6,400 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Right now, you can also get in the ecobee game for even less by going with its ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat for $130. While this offering is in certified refurbished condition, it arrives with a more affordable price tag while still delivering much of the same Siri support. There’s just no bundled SmartCamera or room sensor.

When it comes to upgrading other parts of your Siri setup, meross just launched a new HomeKit LED Desk Lamp that is worth a look. Arriving with tunable white illumination and an adjustable design, it sports HomeKit control alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Plus, you can currently lock-in a launch discount at $35, too.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

ecobee

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Etekcity’s #1 best-selling kitchen scale elevates...
Logitech’s StreamCam 1080p USB-C webcam drops to ...
Twelve South BookArc elevates your MacBook setup at $40...
NETGEAR’s new Orbi Pro Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System sees f...
Save $299 when you bundle the new DJI Air 2S Fly More C...
meross debuts new HomeKit LED Desk Lamp with tunable wh...
A collapsable design and low price headline this alumin...
This 19-in-1 credit card multi-tool slides into your wa...
Show More Comments

Related

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Hover-1 Dynamo electric scooter lets you travel with no gas or oil at $168, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Orig. $169

ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat delivers HomeKit AC control at $130 (Refurb, Orig. $169)

$130 Learn More
Save 35%

Save up to 35% on meross 2- and 3-outlet outdoor HomeKit smart plugs from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $60

meross debuts new HomeKit LED Desk Lamp with tunable white illumination [Deal]

$35 Learn More
40% off

Clarks Summer Clearance Event offers extra 40% off hundreds of styles + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
Save now

iPhone 11/Pro/Max models are now up to $589 off in this cert. refurb sale from $480

$589 off Learn More
36% off

Etekcity’s #1 best-selling kitchen scale elevates your baking for just $9 (Save 36%)

$9 Learn More