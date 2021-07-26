ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat includes a 1080p SmartCamera for $250 (Save $99)

Amazon is currently bundling the ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat with its SmartCamera for $249.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $249 and $100 for the two accessories, with today’s offer saving you $99, beating the combined 2021 lows by $29, and marking the best value to date. Integrating with the rest of your HomeKit setup, ecobee’s SmartThermostat brings temperature control to your setup complete with built-in Alexa and Siri (on the way). It sports a touchscreen display for manually adjusting settings, and there’s also a bundled temperature sensor for getting local readings and setting automations to tackle the summer heat. There’s also the SmartCamera, which lets you monitor your space with 1080p feeds and the same HomeKit support. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 6,400 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Right now, you can also get in the ecobee game for even less by going with its ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat for $130. While this offering is in certified refurbished condition, it arrives with a more affordable price tag while still delivering much of the same Siri support. There’s just no bundled SmartCamera or room sensor.

When it comes to upgrading other parts of your Siri setup, meross just launched a new HomeKit LED Desk Lamp that is worth a look. Arriving with tunable white illumination and an adjustable design, it sports HomeKit control alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Plus, you can currently lock-in a launch discount at $35, too.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!