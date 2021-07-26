Score this 32-inch LG 1080p monitor while it’s at an all-time low of $197 (Save up to $53)

Amazon now offers LG’s 32-inch FHD gaming monitor for $196.99 shipped. Recently selling for around $250, this 21% savings is among the biggest we’ve tracked, and matches the all-time low. This budget-friendly gaming monitor delivers 1080p visuals with a 32-inch virtually borderless display. For high-speed gaming, you’ll enjoy the 1ms MBR response time alongside a 75Hz refresh rate, which is above average. Plus, AMD FreeSync is also included here to ensure smooth, lag-free gaming each and every time. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for more options.

If you don’t mind tuning down the screen size a bit, this 27-inch monitor from AOC is great for gaming and day-to-day use with a 100% sRGB color gamut, 1080p visuals, and low blue light mode for $150. The refresh rate will dip to the standard 60Hz here, but this model is VESA mountible and rings up nearly $50 under our lead deal, so it’s still a strong budget-friendly alternative. It carries great ratings too, with over 2,500 customers leaving it 4.7/5 stars.

Our best PC gaming deals guide has been popping off with new savings all day. We just tracked a massive $103 discount on Panasonic’s Sound Slayer gaming soundbar. This 2.1-channel system delivers positional audio and immersive gameplay with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X technology, so it could make a great addition to either of the above monitors

More on LG’s 32-inch gaming monitor:

32” Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Display

1ms MBR Response Time

AMD FreeSync

OnScreen Control

