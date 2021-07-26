Bring Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell to the front porch at $160 (Save $69)

Verizon Wireless currently offers the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $159.99 shipped. Normally fetching $229, today’s offer amounts to $69 in savings, comes within $11 of the lowest price this year, and is the second-best discount of 2021. Nest video doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps and eye on your porch with the help of Assistant. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 4,400 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Arlo Video Doorbell at $119 instead. This option trades the deep Assistant support for integration with the greater Arlo security ecosystem, which now includes HomeKit compatibility. It’ll still monitor for package deliveries and more, but without all of the Google functionality noted above, nor the person alerts.

Or for other ways to upgrade your setup, we just saw a notable bundle offer go live that packages ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat with the brand’s SmartCamera at $250. Delivering Siri-enabled temperature control and surveillance, this bundle is a great way to elevate your smart home in one fell swoop while also saving $99.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell features:

With the Nest Hello wired video doorbell, you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery. You’ll get an alert when someone’s at your door, even if they don’t ring. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can get an alert when it spots a package on your doorstep. Nest Hello streams live 24/7, so you can check your front door anytime.

