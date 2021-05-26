After releasing the SN750 and SN850 NVMe SSDs in 2019 and 2020, respectively, WD_BLACK is back with the SN750 SE. This solid-state drive is designed for those on tighter budgets who still want the best performance their computer can muster. So the company made the SN750 SE. This drive is designed using PCIe Gen 4 technology and features up to 3.6GB/s transfer speeds. Remember how we mentioned that these were budget-focused? Well, pricing starts as low as $55, making it an easy buy for any system. So, let’s take a closer look at the SN750 SE as well as the other products that WD_BLACK is launching today.

WD_BLACK’s SN750 SE is perfect for budget-focused gaming setups

First off, we’re taking a look at the all-new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD. It’s designed around enthusiasts who want to level up their desktop without breaking the bank. The DRAM-less storage solution features up to 3.6GB/s transfer speeds and uses up to 30% less power than its predecessor, meaning it’s perfect for both desktop and laptop gamers alike. With 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities available, pricing for this drive starts as low as $55, making it perfect for those who are just getting started in the world of PC gaming.

WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD is designed to offer high-performance storage for your console or computer

While the WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive is geared toward consoles, it’s perfect for gamers of all types. With 900MB/s transfer speeds, there’s up to 2TB drives available here. It’s a sleek, USB-powered solid-state drive that can store up to 50 games (depending on what title) and is entirely portable. You’ll find 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities here, with pricing as low as $90.

Xbox gamers will love the WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive for Xbox

The normal D30 Game Drive will work fine with Xbox, but those who prefer officially licensed peripherals will want to give this model a consideration. It’s built with an Xbox-inspired design and is ready to use as soon as it’s plugged in. Available in similar capacities to the standard D30 Game Drive, this model also ships with one month of Game Pass Ultimate (a $15 value) with prices starting as low as $100.

9to5Toys’ Take

The star of the show here is the SN750 SE, for sure. SSDs offer improved performance over traditional hard drives, and NVMe only took that to the next level. WD_BLACK is making sure that gamers of all budgets can put an ultra-fast solid-state drive in their system, and that’s something I can wholeheartedly support.

