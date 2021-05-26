FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

All-new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD offers 3.6GB/s transfer speeds from $55

-
Best PC Gaming DealsNewsWD

After releasing the SN750 and SN850 NVMe SSDs in 2019 and 2020, respectively, WD_BLACK is back with the SN750 SE. This solid-state drive is designed for those on tighter budgets who still want the best performance their computer can muster. So the company made the SN750 SE. This drive is designed using PCIe Gen 4 technology and features up to 3.6GB/s transfer speeds. Remember how we mentioned that these were budget-focused? Well, pricing starts as low as $55, making it an easy buy for any system. So, let’s take a closer look at the SN750 SE as well as the other products that WD_BLACK is launching today.

WD_BLACK’s SN750 SE is perfect for budget-focused gaming setups

First off, we’re taking a look at the all-new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD. It’s designed around enthusiasts who want to level up their desktop without breaking the bank. The DRAM-less storage solution features up to 3.6GB/s transfer speeds and uses up to 30% less power than its predecessor, meaning it’s perfect for both desktop and laptop gamers alike. With 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities available, pricing for this drive starts as low as $55, making it perfect for those who are just getting started in the world of PC gaming.

WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD is designed to offer high-performance storage for your console or computer

While the WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive is geared toward consoles, it’s perfect for gamers of all types. With 900MB/s transfer speeds, there’s up to 2TB drives available here. It’s a sleek, USB-powered solid-state drive that can store up to 50 games (depending on what title) and is entirely portable. You’ll find 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities here, with pricing as low as $90.

Xbox gamers will love the WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive for Xbox

The normal D30 Game Drive will work fine with Xbox, but those who prefer officially licensed peripherals will want to give this model a consideration. It’s built with an Xbox-inspired design and is ready to use as soon as it’s plugged in. Available in similar capacities to the standard D30 Game Drive, this model also ships with one month of Game Pass Ultimate (a $15 value) with prices starting as low as $100.

9to5Toys’ Take

The star of the show here is the SN750 SE, for sure. SSDs offer improved performance over traditional hard drives, and NVMe only took that to the next level. WD_BLACK is making sure that gamers of all budgets can put an ultra-fast solid-state drive in their system, and that’s something I can wholeheartedly support.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

WD

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

SteelSeries Prime Line Review: Pro-grade peripherals fo...
HP’s Pavilion Desktop sports a Ryzen 7 4700U with...
Anker showcases upcoming MagSafe power bank alongside n...
Complete your spring cleaning with Amazon’s organ...
New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends...
Upgrade your battlestation with up to $200 off LG Ultra...
CORSAIR K100 RGB mechanical keyboard with 44-zone Light...
Sony’s new X-series Bluetooth speakers have mic i...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 30%

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSDs pack 7,000MB/s speeds from $120 (Save up to 30%)

From $120 Learn More

Seagate refreshes One Touch USB-C SSD lineup with new designs, 1,030MB/s transfer speeds

Learn More

TP-Link intros new Wi-Fi 6 whole-home mesh router with 3.6Gb/s speeds

Learn More
Review

SteelSeries Prime Line Review: Pro-grade peripherals for competitive players [Video]

Learn More
25% off

Husky’s 72-inch solid wood top is perfect for desks or workbenches at $132 (25% off)

$132 Learn More
Shop now

Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale takes up to 50% off all-new MagSafe wallet cases, more

50% off Learn More
20% off

Get the car sparkling this summer: Chemical Guys cleaning kits, wax, more from $23

From $23 Learn More
New lows

Save on LEGO’s Darth Vader Helmet for the first time + Technic Liebherr R at $107 off

$107 off Learn More