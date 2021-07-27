Score three Google Nest Mini speakers for a total of $64.50 ($147 value)

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront currently offers three Google Nest Mini Speakers for $64.40 shipped. Normally fetching $49 each, today’s offer undercuts the value of our previous mention of $30 per speaker by a total of $26 in order to mark the best discount of the year. Nest Mini is the latest rendition of Google’s most compact smart speaker and allows you to bring Assistant pretty much anywhere in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Over 4,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more

If you only need to expand Google Assistant’s reach to one other room, or aren’t quite ready to jump in with three of the speakers, you can buy a single Nest Mini for $35 right now. You’ll benefit from all of the same features noted above, just without the ability to really take advantage of multi-room audio to start. It’s also not as good of a value overall, but will let you make out for less than the featured model.

Another way to upgrade your Google smart home would be checking out the discount we spotted to kick off the week on the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. Bringing peace of mind to your front door, the surveillance upgrade packs motion alerts, Assistant integration, and 1080p recording at the second-best price of the year at $160.

Google Nest Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the smart speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!