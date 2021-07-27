FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ditch the rental and save $38 on Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem at a low of $142

-
AmazonNetworkingMotorola
Reg. $180 $142

Amazon is currently offering the Motorola MB8600 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $141.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $180, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from back in December for the Amazon all-time low. Upgrading to this DOCSIS 3.1 modem lets you ditch the rental unit, saving you as much as $120 per year. Alongside support for up to 6Gb/s speeds with compatibility with Gigabit service plans, this model is compatible with Comcast, Cox, and popular ISPs. Though, it’s still a smart call to check with your provider to confirm that support. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Step down to DOCSIS 3.0 speeds and save even more by going with this ARRIS SURFboard modem at $90. This will still provide all of the same perks for kicking the rental modem to the curb and reducing your monthly bill, but with support for 600Mb/s plans. So as long as you’re not relying on Gigabit service, this is a great alternative to consider. There’s also a 4.5/5 star rating attached here, as well.

Or if you’re looking for a more comprehensive upgrade, be sure to check out the latest addition to our ongoing UniFi Diary series. Detailing how I finally upgraded from the USG after three years of relying on the gear, I finally put the recent UniFi Dream Machine Pro to the test. You can read up on the pros of the router, what it was like to upgrade, and some final thoughts right here.

Motorola DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem features:

With support for data transfer rates of up to 3.8 Gbps, the MB8600 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem from Motorola is capable of supporting a variety of bandwidth-intensive tasks such as online gaming, streaming multimedia content and more. Additionally, this Motorola modem supports the DOCSIS 3.1 cable standard along with Active Queue Management (AQM), which is designed to reduce network congestion and speed up online tasks such as page loads, gaming, video conferencing, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Networking

Motorola

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Keep ice cream nearby with Midea’s 3-Cu. Ft. Upri...
Anker’s Nebula Soundbar with built-in Fire TV 4K ...
Jeff Bezos is giving you a free $10 credit when adding ...
Wali’s new projector and laptop tripod stand sees...
Zhiyun’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal/selfie stick ...
Govee Immersion camera + light kit throws TV colors ont...
SOG Centi II Keychain Folding Knife falls to $11, more ...
Gain’s 96-load Laundry Detergent Eco-Box just dro...
Show More Comments

Related

TP-Link Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 Router Review: Near Gigabit wireless speeds are finally here

Learn More
Reg. $300

NETGEAR’s new Orbi Pro Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System sees first discount to $200 (Save 33%)

$200 Learn More
Reg. $85

NETGEAR 24-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch bolsters your wired networking setup at $51

$51 Learn More
Review

TP-Link Deco X68 review: Fast and easy Wi-Fi 6 mesh [Video]

Learn More
Reg. $250

Keep ice cream nearby with Midea’s 3-Cu. Ft. Upright Freezer at $201 shipped (Reg. $250)

$201 Learn More
Reg. $200+

Anker’s Nebula Soundbar with built-in Fire TV 4K now $140 for limited time (Reg. $200+)

$140 Learn More

Azio FOQO mechanical keyboard debuts with vintage camera dial, Bluetooth, USB-C, more

Order Now! Learn More

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Xbox first impressions: Am I really playing on a console?

Learn More