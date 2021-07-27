Outfit your photography studio with ring lights, C-stands, more from $13, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Neewer ring lights, C-stands, podcasting kits, and more starting at $13. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is this 18-inch Neewer Ring Light Kit at $68. Normally fetching $92, you’re looking at 26% in savings and the best price in months. These Neewer ring lights feature an 18-inch diameter for illuminating your scene with adjustable brightness. There’s a tripod that you can adjust the height on and a bundled smartphone clip for stepping up your selfie game and the like. I’ve been using two of these in my personal photo studio for well over a year and can easily recommend them for the price. Other Amazon shoppers can to, as over 45,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, earning this ring light #1 best-seller status. Head below for more.

But if you’re not particularly in need of a ring light or just want a smaller offering, be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here. With a variety of other photography and videography gear, you’ll find everything from microphone kits, green screens, more professional lighting kits, and much more at up to 70% off. And with prices starting at $13, there are some more affordable options for all you budding photographers, too.

Then go check out all of the price cuts live in Moment’s annual summer sale, which is packed with ways to upgrade your photography game. Whether you’re shooting on an actual mirrorless camera or just looking to elevate your iPhoneography setup, there are plenty of ways to score gear without paying full price thanks to as much as 50% in savings.

Neewer Ring Light Kit features:

Dimmable 18 inches/48 centimeters LED SMD Ring Light comes with 240 pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%; Special LED SMD design; lightweight and portable; Constant current drive, low power loss. Adjustable height ranges from 36.2 inches/92 centimeters to 78.7inches/200 centimeters; Equipped with 1/4 inch screw thread on the top; Made of aluminum alloy; Pretty stable 3-leg stage design and solid locking system keeps all your stuff in safe without any wobble when in use.

