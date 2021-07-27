FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Outfit your photography studio with ring lights, C-stands, more from $13, today only

-
AmazonNeewer
Save now From $13

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Neewer ring lights, C-stands, podcasting kits, and more starting at $13. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is this 18-inch Neewer Ring Light Kit at $68. Normally fetching $92, you’re looking at 26% in savings and the best price in months. These Neewer ring lights feature an 18-inch diameter for illuminating your scene with adjustable brightness. There’s a tripod that you can adjust the height on and a bundled smartphone clip for stepping up your selfie game and the like. I’ve been using two of these in my personal photo studio for well over a year and can easily recommend them for the price. Other Amazon shoppers can to, as over 45,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, earning this ring light #1 best-seller status. Head below for more.

But if you’re not particularly in need of a ring light or just want a smaller offering, be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here. With a variety of other photography and videography gear, you’ll find everything from microphone kits, green screens, more professional lighting kits, and much more at up to 70% off. And with prices starting at $13, there are some more affordable options for all you budding photographers, too.

Then go check out all of the price cuts live in Moment’s annual summer sale, which is packed with ways to upgrade your photography game. Whether you’re shooting on an actual mirrorless camera or just looking to elevate your iPhoneography setup, there are plenty of ways to score gear without paying full price thanks to as much as 50% in savings.

Neewer Ring Light Kit features:

Dimmable 18 inches/48 centimeters LED SMD Ring Light comes with 240 pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%; Special LED SMD design; lightweight and portable; Constant current drive, low power loss. Adjustable height ranges from 36.2 inches/92 centimeters to 78.7inches/200 centimeters; Equipped with 1/4 inch screw thread on the top; Made of aluminum alloy; Pretty stable 3-leg stage design and solid locking system keeps all your stuff in safe without any wobble when in use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Neewer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s latest Echo Buds deliver ANC and hands-f...
This naturally nonstick 6-piece ceramic cookware set is...
D-Link Mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers and more see Amazon lows fr...
Score this 32-inch LG 1080p monitor while it’s at...
Panasonic’s Sound Slayer gaming soundbar takes $1...
Keep it simple with 25% off these UGREEN 4-port USB 3.0...
Bring home Samsung’s new 15-inch AMOLED Galaxy Bo...
Have this Amazon-made desk shipped to your door for $38...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Your garage or woodshop deserves 24,000-lumens of light for just $18 (Save 50%)

$18 Learn More

Ditch oil, gas, and noise with Sun Joe’s brushless electric mower at $160, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 1700PSI electric pressure washer cleans your outdoor space from $75, more

Learn More

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
33% off

TP-Link Kasa Color Changing Smart Bulbs with Alexa/Assistant now start from $10 (33% off)

From $10 Learn More

Save $50 on this 2-tool electric lawn care kit to cut down on gas usage + more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $200

Save up to 50% on this 12 Amp Greenworks Corded Electric Mower at $100 (Today only)

$100 Learn More
Back to school

OnePlus 9 Pro drops to new low of $107 off in back to school sale, much more

Save now Learn More