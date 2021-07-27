FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale offers deals from $18: Dri-FIT, Air Max, more

-
FashionNikeNordstrom Rack
75% off from $18

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale offers top styles from $18. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the Air Max Motion 2 Athletic Sneakers that are currently marked down to $65, which is $20 off the original rate. Both men and women alike can style these sneakers and they’re great for workouts or casual events. They’re cushioned to promote comfort as well as supportive throughout. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 300 Nordstrom Rack customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out the latest Nike sale that’s offering up to 50% off new fall markdowns.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

Nordstrom Rack

About the Author

Nordstrom’s latest pop-up Mickey and Friends coll...
Amazon offers Gold Toe Men’s Invisible Socks for ...
Callaway, PGA Tour, more extra 20% off during Golf Appa...
The North Face past-season gear up to 60% off from $10 ...
Nike cuts up to 50% off new fall markdowns for back to ...
Clarks Summer Clearance Event offers extra 40% off hund...
Sperry x Netflix’s Outer Banks collaborate on an ...
L.L. Bean’s Summer Event takes up to 50% off new ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Nike cuts up to 50% off new fall markdowns for back to school: Air Force 1, Dri-FIT, more

from $20 Learn More
30% off

Reebok’s Super Summer Sale cuts 30% off sitewide + extra 40% off clearance from $12

+ 40% off Learn More
25% off

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale offers extra 25% off Cole Haan, Nike, Callaway, more

from $5 Learn More
Save now

Outfit your photography studio with ring lights, C-stands, more from $13, today only

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $200

Save up to 50% on this 12 Amp Greenworks Corded Electric Mower at $100 (Today only)

$100 Learn More
Back to school

OnePlus 9 Pro drops to new low of $107 off in back to school sale, much more

Save now Learn More
Save 30%

Amazon’s latest Echo Buds deliver ANC and hands-free Alexa from $90 (Save 30%)

From $90 Learn More
New low

Apple’s White Magic Keyboards for 11-inch M1 iPad Pro falls to new all-time low from $209

From $209 Learn More