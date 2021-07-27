Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale offers deals from $18: Dri-FIT, Air Max, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale offers top styles from $18. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the Air Max Motion 2 Athletic Sneakers that are currently marked down to $65, which is $20 off the original rate. Both men and women alike can style these sneakers and they’re great for workouts or casual events. They’re cushioned to promote comfort as well as supportive throughout. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 300 Nordstrom Rack customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out the latest Nike sale that’s offering up to 50% off new fall markdowns.
Our top picks for men include:
- Air Max Motion 2 Athletic Sneaker $65 (Orig. $85)
- Benassi JDI Slide Sandals $18 (Orig. $24)
- Revolution 5 Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $65)
- Flex Method Training Sneakers $65 (Orig. $90)
- Legend Essential 2 Sneakers $45 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 10K Dri-FIT Running Shorts $23 (Orig. $27)
- Revolution 5 Running Shoes $57 (Orig. $65)
- Court Vision Low Sneaker $49 (Orig. $65)
- Dri-FIT Swoosh Training Tank $19 (Orig. $25)
- One Mid Rise 7/8 Tights $42 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!