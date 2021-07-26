FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nike cuts up to 50% off new fall markdowns for back to school: Air Force 1, Dri-FIT, more

50% off from $20

Nike is updating your kicks and activewear for fall with up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Quest 3 Running Shoes that are sure to boost your workouts and would make a great option for back to school. They’re currently marked down from $51 and originally sold for $75. This style was designed to help you stay cool with a highly-breathable fabric that’s flexible. They’re also highly supportive and cushioned to promote a comfortable stride. You can wear these while on treadmill or road alike and Nike customers rated them at 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

You will also want to check out the L.L. Bean Summer Event that’s offering up to 50% off best-selling styles.

