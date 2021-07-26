Nike cuts up to 50% off new fall markdowns for back to school: Air Force 1, Dri-FIT, more

Nike is updating your kicks and activewear for fall with up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Quest 3 Running Shoes that are sure to boost your workouts and would make a great option for back to school. They’re currently marked down from $51 and originally sold for $75. This style was designed to help you stay cool with a highly-breathable fabric that’s flexible. They’re also highly supportive and cushioned to promote a comfortable stride. You can wear these while on treadmill or road alike and Nike customers rated them at 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- SB Skate Shorts $30 (Orig. $45)
- Quest 3 Running Shoes $51 (Orig. $75)
- Flex Control 3 Training Shoes $45 (Orig. $65)
- Blazer Mid ’77 Infinite Sneakers $100 (Orig. $110)
- Revolution 5 Running Shoes $54 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Air Force 1 Crater Sneakers $69 (Orig. $110)
- Renew Run Running Shoes $56 (Orig. $90)
- Sportswear Jogger Pants $48 (Orig. $70)
- In-Season TR-9 Sneakers $57 (Orig. $75)
- Brief-Line Swoosh Running Shorts $20 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
