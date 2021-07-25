FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Twelve South BookArc elevates your MacBook setup at $40.50 (Save 32%)

Reg. $60 $40.50

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South BookArc MacBook Stand for $40.69 shipped. Usually selling for as much as $60, it recently dropped to $50 with today’s offer marking the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon and the second-best price to date overall beaten once before back on July 4th. Twelve South BookArc complements your work from home MacBook setup with an aluminum build and matching silver colorway. On top of just tidying up your setup with a vertical design that frees up more space on your desk, there’s also integrated cable management here as well as rubber padding to protect your Mac. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For a similar overall design that isn’t quite as expensive as the more premium Twelve South option above, consider opting for OMOTON’s verticle laptop stand instead. This offering will still provide a convenient place to dock your MacBook without losing out on valuable desk space, but clocks in at $20 on Amazon. There’s also a 4.8/5 star rating from over 5,800 customers for some added peace of mind, as well.

Or save even more when you opt for this laptop stand from Nulaxy instead. It currently fetches $10 at Amazon, with a notable 50% price cut bringing it down to one of the lowest offers to date. You won’t get a vertical form-factor like the other two options above, but there is a folding design to take up less space when not in-use.

Twelve South BookArc features:

BookArc is the little MacBook stand that makes room for a big monitor. How? It holds MacBook vertically and off of your desk. Set your MacBook atop BookArc, plug in your favorite external monitor, keyboard & mouse. Now you have taken a compact laptop and turned it into a comfortable desktop setup for your home or office.

