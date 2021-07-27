Skip Hop back-to-school guide has essentials with fun designs that your kids will love from $3

The Skip Hop back-to-school guide has you covered with all of your little one’s needs for their first day, with an array of characters and animals that your kids will love and enjoy taking with them. There are over 130 items with pricing starting at just $3. Whether you’re looking for a new backpack, lunch pal, food containers, or water bottle, Skip Hop has you covered. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $35 or more. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Skip Hop back-to-school guide.

Skip Hop back-to-school bags

If your child likes animals, the Zoo Little Kid Backpack from Skip Hop is a great choice. The padded straps will be easy on your kids’ shoulders. There are two side pockets for water bottles and several zippered pockets to store essentials. Plus, the interior is spacious for homework, books, and more. It’s priced at $22 and can take them from pre-K and beyond. However, if you’re looking for a large option, the Big Kid Style can fit a 13-inch MacBook and is priced at $28.

A safe way to look after your child when outing to big places such as the zoo is with the Mini Backpack with a safety harness. It has straps that were designed to stay in place as well as a detachable harness. It also comes in several fun print options and is priced at $17. With over 250 reviews from Skip Hop customers, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars.

Lunch essentials

Make meal time a breeze with the Zoo Stainless Steel Lunch Kit that’s priced at just $17. This highly convenient set features one large and one small container with secure lids that are perfect for on-the-go. It also has a matching lunch pal that’s priced at just $9 and is a nice size. The designs also match the backpack and the lunch pal is insulated to help keep the items warm or cool.

