Nordstrom’s latest pop-up Mickey and Friends collection offers apparel, more from $13

From now until September 12, Nordstrom is having a Mickey and Friends Pop-Up with an array of apparel, accessories, home, beauty, and games for little ones. There are over 230 items in this limited-edition collection and pricing starts at $13. Nordstrom offers free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Nordstrom x Mickey and Friends pop-up collection.

Nordstrom x Mickey & Friends apparel

One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Disney x Champion Unisex Mickey Mouse Graphic Sweatshirt. This sweatshirt can be worn by anyone with its unisex design, and the brushed fleece interior is perfect for fall weather. It also comes in sizes from x-small to xx-large and would make a nice gift idea as well.

Another notable deal that can be worn on the golf course and beyond is the Unisex Vintage Stripe Mickey Mouse Polo shirt. The vintage appearance is very on-trend for this season and will be a classic in your wardrobe. This is a great option if you have a Disney trip planned, too. It’s priced at $80 and has a worn-in, pre-owned feel.

Disney home items

Barefoot Dreams items are very popular due to their ultra-soft design. I own a Barefoot Dreams blanket and it’s one of my absolute favorite items. The Disney x Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Logo Throw Blanket is a standout. This would make a fantastic gift idea for the Disney lover and is great for movie nights. It’s priced at $180, which is steep for a blanket, but it’s a high-quality item.

Watch a Disney classic movie and add the Mickey Kettle Style Popcorn Maker. This popcorn maker comes with oil, kernel scoops, and four Mickey Mouse-themed serving bowls. It’s priced at $80 and will make any movie night a little more special.

Mickey and Friends toys

If you like to play cards, the Disney x Super7 Mickey and Friends Collectible Playing Cards are a nice option for Disney lovers. They’re priced at just $15. The logos are printed on beautiful linen paper.

Finally, you will want to check out our latest post to the Nike Back to School Guide here.

