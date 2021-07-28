FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dell’s 27-inch S Series 2K HDR monitor takes $150 dive to new low of $250

Amazon is offering the Dell S Series 27-inch Ultra-Thin 2K Monitor for $249.98 shipped. This sells for as much as $400 normally, and today’s stark $150 dive marks a new Amazon all-time low. Centered on the 5mm ultra-thin bezel, Dell’s S Series monitor delivers crisp 1440p visuals with HDR. It’s perfect for work and streaming, with a vibrant, sharp display and dual HDMI ports on the back panel. Plus, it’ll save you plenty of space for your laptop, notes, or other peripherals. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Don’t need quite that much screen space? LG offers a popular 24-inch monitor for $200. And even though it’s a bit smaller, you’ll still find 1440p visuals, HDR10, and a 99% sRGB color gamut here. Plus, the refresh rate gets bumped up to 75Hz over Dell’s standard 60Hz, and it’s wall mountible. Over 2,100 happy customers have left it an average of 4.7/5 stars.

Though if you’d rather just stick with your laptop for now, this aluminum stand can help keep it at an ergonomic angle for just $8.50. The sturdy frame can hold laptops up to 44-pounds, and the foldable design makes it a cinch to travel with. Otherwise, you can find more ways to elevate your desktop in our Mac accessories guide.

More on Dell’s 27-inch S Series monitor:

This beautifully designed ultrathin monitor can enhance any room with its super sleek profile at only 5.5mm at its thinnest. Indulge in an expansive viewing experience with a virtually borderless InfinityEdge display. That means you can focus on the vibrant picture, with less distraction. Visuals appear every bit as vibrant as the world around you with CinemaColor. Enjoy HDR content and experience the deepest blacks, the most dazzling brights and vibrant colors on this ultrathin monitor. With peak brightness of 600 nits, you get brilliant pictures and one of the brightest ultrathin monitors.

