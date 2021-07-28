FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

At $8.50 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat this highly-rated aluminum laptop stand (Save 30%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesNulaxy
30% off $8.50

YTD Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is offering the Nulaxy C2 Adjustable Laptop Stand for $8.39 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s good for at least 30% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you rock a MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop, this sleek stand is ready to accommodate just about everything on the market. Premium aluminum alloy is the primary material used, allowing it to support up to 44 pounds of weight. A fully-adjustable design allows you to raise your laptop’s height by 3 to 5 inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars by well over 1,600 Amazon shoppers.

Reinvest today’s savings when grabbing MoKo’s Phone/Tablet Stand at $4 Prime shipped. Mac users that own an iPad will now be able to more easily tap into Sidecar and garner a secondary display. And even if that isn’t the specific workflow you’re after, anyone that owns a multi-device Bluetooth keyboard will be able to more easily begin typing on a tablet or smartphone that’s tilted into an upright position.

Need a new laptop to go with today’s purchase? If so, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is down to $429. You can also upgrade video chats with Logitech’s C922x 1080p webcam at $80. Other deals that could be up your alley include Wali’s new projector and laptop tripod at $20 alongside this other aluminum laptop stand for $17.

Nulaxy Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

  • Nulaxy C2 laptop stand fits all notebooks, PC, laptops up to 17″, such as MacBook, MacBook Air, Macbook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, Chromebook and more.
  • This laptop stand is made of premium aluminum alloy, it is sturdy, support up to 44 lbs(20kg), no worry any wobble at all, arc edge design protects you from being scratched, rubber pads on the top and bottom secure your laptop in place and prevent any scratches.
  • The notebook stand can be easily adjusted, you can raise your laptop height to anywhere between 3.15 inches to 5.12 maximum inches for your better ergonomics to minimize neck fatigue.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Nulaxy

About the Author

Bring Alienware’s low-profile RGB Keyboard to your ga...
This smart controller toggles power once specified temp...
Nintendo collectible dioramas now on sale from $14.50 P...
Build muscle, lose weight, and more with Stamina Power ...
Samsung’s LTE Galaxy Watch Active2 features built...
Govee’s new RGBWW Smart Camping Lantern sees firs...
Try some treats from around the world with this interna...
Cricut Maker 3 sees rare discount to all-time low at $3...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Wali’s new projector and laptop tripod stand sees first price drop to $20 (Save 29%)

$20 Learn More
Save $30

Elevate your office setup with Wali’s gas spring triple monitor mount at $70 (Save $30)

$70 Learn More

Tribes of Midgard is a unique co-op action ‘surthrival’ RPG to play alone or with friends

Learn More
25% off

Bring Alienware’s low-profile RGB Keyboard to your gaming rig at $95 (Save 25%)

$95 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Cartogram, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 58%

Score the 20W USB-C charger that should have come with your iPhone for just $5 (Save 58%)

$5 Learn More
New low

This smart controller toggles power once specified temps are reached: $33 (Save 23%)

$33 Learn More
Reg. $30+

Sony just unveiled the August PlayStation Plus FREE games: PvZ Battle for Neighborville, more

FREE Learn More