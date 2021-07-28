iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 iPhone and Android car mounts on sale for $17.50 (Save 30%)

Amazon currently offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Car Mount for $17.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at 30% in savings in order to mark the second-best price to date that comes within cents of the all-time low. Centered around iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest accessory arrives to keep your smartphone in-view while on-the-road. It can grip a variety of different smartphone sizes ranging from the compact iPhone 12 mini to larger 12 Pro Max and everything in-between. Over 725 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the CD slot version of iOttie’s latest mount marked down to one of the best prices yet, as well. Arriving at the same $17.49 price tag, you’re looking at 30% in savings to match and all of those notable features detailed above. The one difference is that this model will slide into your car’s CD slot rather than clipping to an air vent, should that form-factor be a better fit for your ride.

As convenient as the One Touch mechanism is, those rocking an iPhone 12 will likely find a MagSafe offering to be more compelling. Anker just released its very first accessory of the kind, expanding its PowerWave lineup with a new MagSafe car charging mount. You can get all of the details on the recent launch right here.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 features:

The Easy One Touch 5 CD Slot Mount is the next generation of the easy one touch car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

