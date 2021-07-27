Anker expands PowerWave lineup with its very first MagSafe charger car mount

Throughout 2021 so far, Anker has expanded its stable of MagSafe-compatible chargers for iPhone 12 devices with quite a few different models. While most of them have been pretty squarely aimed at providing more budget-friendly alternatives to Apple’s official model, its latest looks to deliver an all-new form factor. Arriving as the very first in-car offering from the brand, the new Anker PowerWave Magnetic Car Charging Mount arrives with MagSafe support in tow. Head below for all of the details.

Anker expands MagSafe lineup with new PowerWave Magnetic Car Mount

Entering as the latest MagSafe-compatible accessory from Anker, its new PowerWave Magnetic Car Charging Mount is the very first from the brand with an in-car focus. Its design differs from the other chargers we’ve seen in the lineup so far, with a more elongated shape to house an extra magnet for keeping your iPhone 12 series handset oriented vertically.

As for charging, it packs much of the same speeds as before, with a 7.5W output. That’s what we’ve come to expect from third-party MagSafe offerings at this point, as even big players like Belkin and mophie are opting to not spring for the full 15W speeds found on Apple’s official offerings. A USB-C cable is included in the package, though you’ll have to supply a car charger of your own to complete the on-the-go setup.

In terms of how you’ll actually attach it to your car, Anker is opting for an air vent mount design with its latest PowerWave Magnetic offering. This allows it to clip onto a variety of cars, and there’s also a 3M adhesive pad included in case the clamps aren’t quite the perfect fit for your ride’s air vents. A ball-head mount rounds out the package on the Anker MagSafe car accessory, which allows you to adjust the position and even rotate the entire unit.

Now available for purchase, the new Anker MagSafe Car Mount is available on Amazon. It enters with a $35.99 price tag, which is pretty competitive to many of the other offerings out there, which also only enter with 7.5W speeds.

Despite there being so many alternatives to Apple’s official MagSafe charger, there aren’t all that many third-party car mounts out there. As the first offering from Anker, its new PowerWave Magnetic Car Charging Mount certainly looks to fill a void in its own stable of products, as well as the market at large.

The only thing that I’m not entirely thrilled with is the fact that it enters as an air vent mount rather than one of the more versatile dashboard mounts with a telescoping arm. I’ve personally found those to be much more reliable and user-friendly for in previous MagSafe-compatible mount reviews, so, hopefully, this is just the first step in Anker’s plan to release some more capable offerings with that same PowerWave Magnetic mount at the center.

