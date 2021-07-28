Lenovo’s Tab P11 with 11-inch 2K display nears all-time low from $190 shipped

Lenovo is offering its Tab P11 64GB Wi-Fi Android Tablet for $189.99 shipped with the code BACKTOTABS at checkout. Upgrade to the 128GB model at $229.99 shipped with the same code. For comparison, it normally goes for $229 and $279 respectively with today’s deal marking the second-best price that we’ve tracked. The “stunning” 2K resolution is delivered on an 11-inch TDDI IPS display that has thin bezels for a seamless look. Dolby Atmos audio immerses you in any media watched or listened to, and there’s both a 13MP rear and 8MP front camera available for capturing memories and video calling friends. Plus, it lasts for up to 15 hours on a single charge, meaning you can go all day before having to plug in. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

On a tighter budget? Consider the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus on Amazon instead. Given that it costs $150 instead of $190+, you’re saving at least $40 here. It packs 32GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM, and a 10.3-inch FHD display. Sure, it’s not quite as high-end as the model above, but with your savings, you’d be able to pick up a refurbished Fire 7 and have two tablets for the price of one.

Don’t miss yesterday’s roundup of the best Android app deals to check out. The Tab P11 runs Android 10 and features the Google Play Store, with support for Google Kids Space should you need it. Also, be sure to swing by our Chromebook guide for laptops if you’re in the market for something a little larger for increased productivity.

More on the Lenovo Tab P11:

The Android Tablet that can support Google Kids Space with over 10,000 teacher approved apps and hundreds of free books

Stunning 2K Resolution on a 11″ TDDI IPS display with a thin a narrow bezels

Rich Audio with provided by Dolby Atmos

Up to 15 hours on a single charge

Comes with 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free

