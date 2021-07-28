FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lenovo’s Tab P11 with 11-inch 2K display nears all-time low from $190 shipped

-
Androidlenovo
Save now From $190

Lenovo is offering its Tab P11 64GB Wi-Fi Android Tablet for $189.99 shipped with the code BACKTOTABS at checkout. Upgrade to the 128GB model at $229.99 shipped with the same code. For comparison, it normally goes for $229 and $279 respectively with today’s deal marking the second-best price that we’ve tracked. The “stunning” 2K resolution is delivered on an 11-inch TDDI IPS display that has thin bezels for a seamless look. Dolby Atmos audio immerses you in any media watched or listened to, and there’s both a 13MP rear and 8MP front camera available for capturing memories and video calling friends. Plus, it lasts for up to 15 hours on a single charge, meaning you can go all day before having to plug in. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

On a tighter budget? Consider the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus on Amazon instead. Given that it costs $150 instead of $190+, you’re saving at least $40 here. It packs 32GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM, and a 10.3-inch FHD display. Sure, it’s not quite as high-end as the model above, but with your savings, you’d be able to pick up a refurbished Fire 7 and have two tablets for the price of one.

Don’t miss yesterday’s roundup of the best Android app deals to check out. The Tab P11 runs Android 10 and features the Google Play Store, with support for Google Kids Space should you need it. Also, be sure to swing by our Chromebook guide for laptops if you’re in the market for something a little larger for increased productivity.

More on the Lenovo Tab P11:

  • The Android Tablet that can support Google Kids Space with over 10,000 teacher approved apps and hundreds of free books
  • Stunning 2K Resolution on a 11″ TDDI IPS display with a thin a narrow bezels
  • Rich Audio with provided by Dolby Atmos
  • Up to 15 hours on a single charge
  • Comes with 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

lenovo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

OnePlus 9 Pro drops to new low of $118 off in back to s...
Nokia 8.3 Android smartphone wields four rear cameras a...
Best Android app deals of the day: Arrog, EverybodyR...
Lenovo’s C340 2-in-1 Chromebook returns to low of...
TCL’s 10 SE Android smartphone with triple camera...
Motorola razr 5G folding smartphone now $400 off, plus ...
Google Pixel 4 falls to a new all-time low at $380 (Sav...
Moto G100 arrives in the US with $100 launch day discou...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Sceptre’s new 24-inch curved 180Hz gaming monitor sees 1st major discount to $187

$187 Learn More
Reg. $499

Lenovo’s C340 2-in-1 Chromebook returns to low of $299 shipped (Save up to $200)

$299 Learn More

Tribes of Midgard is a unique co-op action ‘surthrival’ RPG to play alone or with friends

Learn More
25% off

Bring Alienware’s low-profile RGB Keyboard to your gaming rig at $95 (Save 25%)

$95 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Cartogram, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 58%

Score the 20W USB-C charger that should have come with your iPhone for just $5 (Save 58%)

$5 Learn More
New low

This smart controller toggles power once specified temps are reached: $33 (Save 23%)

$33 Learn More
Reg. $30+

Sony just unveiled the August PlayStation Plus FREE games: PvZ Battle for Neighborville, more

FREE Learn More