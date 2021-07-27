Best Android app deals of the day: Arrog, Everybody’s RPG, Runic Curse, more

All of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Our Chromebook and Google deals hubs have some new laptops and smart home gear deals waiting for you, alongside today’s all-time low on the OnePlus 9 Pro, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Arrog, Everybody’s RPG: Reborn, Paranormal Territory 2, Runic Curse, Simple Scan Pro, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Now joining ongoing offers on TCL’s 10 SE Android smartphone and the Motorola razr 5G folding smartphone, we are tracking the OnePlus 9 Pro at a new all-time low with up to $107 in savings. Sitting alongside this Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell offer, today we spotted the three Google Nest Mini speakers for under $65, just make sure you bows through our Google deal hub for more. Hit up today’s Lenovo C340 2-in-1 Chromebook deal and then dive into our accessory offers including Samsung’s 500GB T7 Touch Portable SSD and everything in our smartphone accessories hub.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Arrog:

Help a man travel through his dreams, as he must learn to accept his own death. Arrog is an enigmatic puzzle adventure game featuring hand-drawn art and set in a black-and-white world with color accents. Playtime between 20-30 min…Make sense of a bizarre world made out of traditional animations and portrayed in a unique black-and-white artstyle in this intense narrative experience

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!