Best Android app deals of the day: Arrog, Everybody’s RPG, Runic Curse, more

-
Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Our Chromebook and Google deals hubs have some new laptops and smart home gear deals waiting for you, alongside today’s all-time low on the OnePlus 9 Pro, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Arrog, Everybody’s RPG: Reborn, Paranormal Territory 2, Runic Curse, Simple Scan Pro, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Arrog:

Help a man travel through his dreams, as he must learn to accept his own death. Arrog is an enigmatic puzzle adventure game featuring hand-drawn art and set in a black-and-white world with color accents. Playtime between 20-30 min…Make sense of a bizarre world made out of traditional animations and portrayed in a unique black-and-white artstyle in this intense narrative experience

