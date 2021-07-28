FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf’s 12-button HomeKit remote falls to new low at just $15 on Amazon (Reg. $30+)

New low $15

Nanoleaf via Amazon is offering its Programmable 12-button HomeKit Remote Control for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it has a list price of $50, has been going for around $30 recently, and our last mention was $20. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This remote works with HomeKit for general commands as well as Nanoleaf panels over Bluetooth. It’s 12-sided meaning that you can create up to 12 shortcuts to make your house easier to control. You can also do fun stuff like turning the remote to brighten or dim it. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review.

When it comes to HomeKit remotes, today’s deal is a seriously good price. For comparison, the Eve Button only has one button on it and runs $40 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s not nearly as extensible as today’s lead deal, and given that it costs so much more, we’d recommend you just stick with Nanoleaf above.

Be sure to give our smart home guide a look for other great deals that we’ve found. Just today, we discovered that Anker’s HomeKit-ready eufyCam 2 Pro home security system is down $174 from its normal going rate. There’s also a meross smart home sale with prices from $15, so you’ll want to give that a look as well.

Nanoleaf Remote features:

Change the lighting effects on your smart LED panels with this Nanoleaf Bluetooth remote. The dodecahedron’s numbered sides have pre-programmed scenes that you can modify via the Nanoleaf app, and it supports Apple HomeKit devices for simplified control. Activate a function by rotating the corresponding side of this Nanoleaf Bluetooth remote to the top position.

