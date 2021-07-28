Anker HomeKit-ready eufyCam 2 Pro home security system now $174 off + more from $37.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official eufy home Amazon storefront is offering up to 37% off its home security gear. You can score the eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless 4-Camera Home Security System for $405.99 shipped. Regularly $580, this is $174 or 30% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This 4-cam-setup provides around the clock surveillance and theft deterrent for your property with up to 2K resolutions, 365-day battery life from just one charge, and zero hidden costs (no monthly fees). Night vision is joined by the IP67 weatherproof-rating so eufyCam 2 Pro can withstand the elements alongside HomeKit compatibility (1080p only while using HomeKit) and more. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More eufy camera and security deals below.

Don’t need the entire 4-cam setup? Today’s Gold Box also has a solid price drop on the eufy Security SoloCam E40 at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is $30 or 23% of the going rate and the lowest we can find. This Wi-Fi cam supports up to 2K resolutions, advanced AI person-detection, IP65 weatherproofing and more. Ratings are thin thus far but Anker makes loads of great home security gear and you can learn more about the SoloCam lineup right here.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Anker eufy cam Gold Box sale right here, then go dive into this week’s Amazon Anker sale with deals starting from just $9. You’ll also want to dive into our review of its new PowerWave Go 3-in-1 as well as the expanded PowerWave lineup with its very first MagSafe charger car mount.

More on the eufyCam 2 Pro System:

2K Resolution: When it comes to security, the key is in the detail. See exactly what is happening in and around your home in crisp 2K clarity (1080p while using HomeKit).

A Year’s Security from 1 Charge: Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 365-day battery life from just one charge.

Zero Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam 2 Pro is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience.

Advanced Night Vision: The F2.0 aperture lens and high photosensitivity sensor allow for more light to be captured and for the total surface area

