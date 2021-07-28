Expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant kit with this meross smart home sale from $15

Today only, Woot has kicked off a new meross smart home sale packed with everything from indoor and outdoor smart plugs to in-wall switches and garage door hubs starting at $15. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is this 2-pack of Dual Outlet Smart Plugs at $22.99. You’d normally pay $30 for the pair at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you 23% while beating our previous mention by $3 in order to mark the best price of the year. Packing two independently controllable outlets, these dual outlet smart plugs expand your Siri setup with out of the box HomeKit support. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa and Assistant voice control, as well as a companion smartphone app for scheduling and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 685 shoppers.

As we noted above, today’s meross smart home sale covers a pretty wide variety of accessories for your setup alongside multiple price points to get everyone in on the savings. Starting at $15, you’ll want to shop all of the discounts right here in order to find your next upgrade for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

But then be sure to check out all of the ongoing offers in our dedicated smart home guide instead. Alongside being able to bundle ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat with a camera at $99 off, we’re also tracking one of the best offers to date on Google Nest Mini speakers at $65 when you buy three.

meross Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug features:

meross 2 in 1 smart plug allow you to get 2 spaced outlets with one plug. Mini enough but there is a wide place between the two sockets, no interference and more space-saving. Compatible with Apple HomeKit (ios 13+), Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, remotely control your device on your smart phone with the Meross/HomeKit app or just simply make a voice command to Siri/Alexa/Google from anywhere at any time.

