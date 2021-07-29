eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems return to the second-best prices from $103 (Save 20%)

AAmazon is now discounting a selection of eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router packages headlined by the Router and two Range Extender system at $223. Free shipping is available across the board. Usually fetching $279, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks the second-best price to date that’s only been bested by Prime Day. The latest addition to the eero lineup delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity alongside support for up to 500Mb/s speeds. This package in particular comes equipped with the main router alongside two satellites for providing 5,000-square feet of coverage and six Gigabit Ethernet ports. Plus, there’s a built-in Zigbee hub for expanding your smart home, as well as Alexa integration. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $103.

Other eero Wi-Fi discounts:

Then go check out the discount we spotted earlier in the week on Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem, which has dropped to the lowest price we’ve seen to date. Helping you ditch the rental unit and any associated fees all in one go, it is now down to $142. Or if you’re looking for a more comprehensive upgrade, be sure to check out the latest addition to our ongoing UniFi Diary series, which covers upgrading to the UDM Pro.

eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps. eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network. The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. eero 6 doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect and control compatible devices on your network with Alexa.

