FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems return to the second-best prices from $103 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonNetworkingeero
Save 20% From $103

AAmazon is now discounting a selection of eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router packages headlined by the Router and two Range Extender system at $223. Free shipping is available across the board. Usually fetching $279, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks the second-best price to date that’s only been bested by Prime Day. The latest addition to the eero lineup delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity alongside support for up to 500Mb/s speeds. This package in particular comes equipped with the main router alongside two satellites for providing 5,000-square feet of coverage and six Gigabit Ethernet ports. Plus, there’s a built-in Zigbee hub for expanding your smart home, as well as Alexa integration. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $103.

Other eero Wi-Fi discounts:

Then go check out the discount we spotted earlier in the week on Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem, which has dropped to the lowest price we’ve seen to date. Helping you ditch the rental unit and any associated fees all in one go, it is now down to $142. Or if you’re looking for a more comprehensive upgrade, be sure to check out the latest addition to our ongoing UniFi Diary series, which covers upgrading to the UDM Pro.

eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps. eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network. The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. eero 6 doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect and control compatible devices on your network with Alexa.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Networking

eero

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Prep the meats like a pro: Anova Vacuum Sealer bundle n...
Bring these HomeKit-enabled smart lamps to your Siri se...
This 5-in-1 outlet extender wields an integrated shelf,...
Don’t pay a fortune for a water flosser, this hig...
Save $249 on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at a ...
A mere $7.50 Prime shipped will score 66-feet of fairy ...
Save $100 on Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ styles at new 2...
Save 60% when you stack these promos and grab this trip...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $300

NETGEAR’s new Orbi Pro Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System sees first discount to $200 (Save 33%)

$200 Learn More

Mesh Wi-Fi for $20 apiece? Yes, please: Meet the new Vilo mesh router system

Learn More
Save 36%

D-Link Mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers and more see Amazon lows from $45 (Up to 36% off)

From $45 Learn More

Segway eMoped travels over 50 miles on a single charge within $1 of low, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Railways, Traffix, Space Marshals, X Launcher Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
29% off

This 5-in-1 outlet extender wields an integrated shelf, more surge protectors up to 29% off

From $10.50 Learn More
Save 50%

Kano’s Windows-powered Coding PC falls to lowest price yet at $150 (Save 50%)

$150 Learn More
Up to $300 off

Finally start gaming with an RTX 3080 + RX 6700XT desktop as low as $1,870 (Up to $300 off)

From $1,870 Learn More