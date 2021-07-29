Home Depot takes 33% off Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum at 2021 low of $400, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting a selection of upright and robotic vacuums headlined by the Dyson Ball Animal 2 at $399.99. Shipping is free across the board, with no-cost in-store pickup also being available. Normally fetching $599, you’re looking at $199 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $100 to mark the best price in over a year. Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 arrives with an upright design that’s backed by strong suction power for tackling everything from hardwood floors to carpets and more. Alongside a bagless design, there’s also bundled accessories that help you clean more than just the floors thanks to crevice tools for the stairs and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 990 customers. Head below for more.

But if you’re not quite ready to pull the trigger on as premium of a cleaning experience as offered by the featured Dyson model, be sure to check out the other price cuts in today’s sale. You’ll find everything from some more affordable upright vacuums to robotic offerings that take care of the job for you. And with discounts from Shark and other top brands, scoring the extra savings means you can still score a reliable addition to your cleaning arsenal.

Otherwise, go give our home goods guide a look for all of the week’s other best deals. If you’d prefer to go the automated cleaning route, right now ECOVACS’ latest N8+ smart robotic vacuums with bundled dirt disposal units are currently on sale. With $100 discounts on two of the brand’s high-end models, now is a great time to finally ditch vacuuming in favor of letting these robots do the work for you.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 features:

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean vacuum has the strongest suction of any vacuum. With extra tools for a total cleaning solution. The Animal 2 Total Clean vacuum builds on the strength of the original Dyson Animal 2 having stronger suction at the cleaner head than any other, but with even more tools for a total cleaning solution. It handles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for parents and pet-owners. The Ball Animal 2 Total Clean vacuum has an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors sealing in suction across all floors to tackle your toughest tasks.

