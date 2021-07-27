Save $100 on ECOVACS’ latest N8+ smart robotic vacuums with dirt disposal units

ECOVACS currently offers its new DEEBOT OZMO N8+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts to date and a new low on this model. Delivering the brand’s latest flagship autonomous cleaning experience, the new N8+ arrives with laser guidance features, 2300Pa suction power, and dual mopping capabilities. Though the best part is the bundled dirt disposal unit which transfers debris from the vacuum itself into another recepitcal so there’s no need to empty your robotic helper after every cleaning session. We recently reviewed the N8+ and found that last feature to be quite the enticing addition, and customers tend to agree. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the ECOVACS N8 Pro+ model for $599.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Saving you a similar $100 to the lead deal, you’re looking at the third-best price to date on the upgraded model. Delivering a similar experience to the offering above, this robotic vacuum notably stands out with an increased 2600Pa of suction power to complement the dirt disposal unit and many of the other features found above. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO N8+ features:

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ provides you the value of an all-in-one cleaning robot that mops and vacuums simultaneously. Strong 2300Pa suction power extracts hard-to-reach dirt and dust from any floor, and the OZMO Mopping System leaves hard floors sparkling. N8 uses advanced laser navigation and mapping to accurately map your home, creating efficient cleaning paths for thorough coverage with fewer missed spots. Your N8+ comes with an Auto-Empty Station to enjoy hands-free cleaning for a month at a time.

